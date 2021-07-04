5 wrestling legends who were attacked on AEW 

AEW has made it their business to bring back legends to their company. In the short period of their existence, they have already brought back some of the top names of the yesteryears. Jake Roberts, Arn Anderson, and Tully Blanchard are all regular parts of AEW programming in non-wrestling roles.

Most of the legends have returned to non-wrestling roles, although there have been exceptions in the form of DDP and The Rock N’ Roll Express.

However, when there are legends taking part in proceedings, there’s always a chance they can be attacked. While AEW does not have a Legend Killer like Randy Orton, a large number of legends have been attacked over the course of their shows.

In this article, we will take a look at five wrestling legends who were attacked on AEW.

#5 Jake Roberts – AEW Dynamite (February 10)

Jake Roberts was at ringside for the Falls Count Anywhere Match between the team of Jon Moxley and Lance Archer and the team of Kenny Omega and Kenta.

Omega and Archer faced each other for most of the match, while Jon Moxley was fighting KENTA. They brought everything to the table and fought all over the arena as both teams looked to ensure that they were the ones who got the win.

The two teams battled each other as they looked to take each other out and while it was a violent match, during it Jake Roberts found himself the target of The Good Brothers. At one point, Roberts was attacked by The Good Brothers, before they turned their focus to Lance Archer as well.

The assault by The Good Brothers was the beginning of the end for Moxley and Archer, and soon after, Omega was able to pick up the win, pinning Archer after an assisted One-Winged Angel put him away.

