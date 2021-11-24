5 WWE Superstars who will never sign with AEW - Former Universal Champion, Top SmackDown star

AEW has added many stars to its roster, including some former household names from WWE. Tony Khan is not afraid of poaching the best superstars Vince McMahon deems surplus to requirements.

Despite all the additions, there are some names that AEW should steer clear of if ever given the chance of signing.

This is not a knock on the superstars or their legacies, but more of a clash of their style and the audience that AEW caters to. Yet to become famous in mainstream media like WWE, there's no doubt that Tony Khan's brand caters to hardcore wrestling enthusiasts.

Keeping that in mind, TK has molded his roster to cater to the audience. Having said that, let's take a look at 5 WWE Superstars AEW should never go for even if the opportunity arises.

#5. AEW fans will never accept Goldberg

K.🏳️‍🌈 @TriniDaddy1990 Everyone trying to say Billy Gunn wrestling on rampage and Aew fans eating up is the same when Goldberg comes out in wwe is nonsense … Goldberg doesn’t actually wrestle and I used to love the guy but he does two moves and leaves .. Billy is 60 but insane shape and CAN wrestle Everyone trying to say Billy Gunn wrestling on rampage and Aew fans eating up is the same when Goldberg comes out in wwe is nonsense … Goldberg doesn’t actually wrestle and I used to love the guy but he does two moves and leaves .. Billy is 60 but insane shape and CAN wrestle

At AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming in 2020, nostalgia swept through the wrestling community as we saw Sting on TNT for the first time in two decades. Once that settled in, question marks began to circle around what his role in AEW would be.

Not only is The Vigilante a mentor for Darby Allin, but he also competes inside the ring. Since Sting took the buckle bomb from Seth Rollins at WWE Night of Champions 2015 2015, most expected The Stinger's career to be over.

AEW crowd's respect for Sting is in large part due to his willingness to put his body on the line once again, despite his neck injury at the aforementioned pay-per-view.

Goldberg, on the other hand, looks underwhelming every time he steps in the ring. There's no doubt about his star power and ability to draw fans, but AEW fans have different expectations.

Brandon Hill @BrandonHill38 @ryansatin Goldberg is 53 man...nostalgia does sell...but if you don’t build new stars you won’t have any nostalgia to sell in 10 years @ryansatin Goldberg is 53 man...nostalgia does sell...but if you don’t build new stars you won’t have any nostalgia to sell in 10 years

The in-ring aspect is necessary over sheer storytelling and crowd-pulling. Goldberg would not be a good fit for AEW, and at this stage in his career, he seems primed to be a WWE lifer.

