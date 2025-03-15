5 WWE stars who could get a new lease of life in AEW

WWE has a roster filled with stars fighting it out for the spotlight and a chance to make the most out of themselves. However, not every talent gets his moment, and unfortunately, some may have already had their time in the sun and might never reach that stage again.

World Wrestling Entertainment is constantly evolving and looking for new stars to take their chance and keep a hold of it. Even though the company seems to give more opportunities to its talent now to succeed than it previously did, it looks as if some stars might never get a huge push again.

So, perhaps some of them might be suited to make a move to AEW instead, like others, and give their careers a new lease. We're here to show some of them that could do that.

#5. Former WWE Champion The Miz has been called out by Ricochet

The Miz is undoubtedly one of the best talents to come out of the WWE wheel as he transformed himself into a mainstay in the company. He has accomplished several impressive accolades throughout his 15-year career in the Stamford-based promotion and overcome many challenges.

With that said, his role in the company has turned more into a host and entertaining instigator rather than the must-see main event star. He might never step back into the title picture once again, but perhaps he could look to change the landscape with a move to AEW.

Ricochet recently called him out, stating that if The Miz came to All Elite Wrestling, then he could embarrass the former Intercontinental Champion on the mic. Perhaps that might give The A-Lister more than enough incentive to move to Tony Khan's promotion and put his mic skills to the test with the Future of Flight.

#4. Shinsuke Nakamura

One of the most respected stars on the roster, Shinsuke Nakamura, is still treated as a valuable talent in WWE. However, The King of Strong Style doesn't have the same shine about him anymore as he previously did in his debut on NXT and the main roster.

If he decides to make a move to AEW, the number of dream matches laid out for him is enough to make any fan's heart pound in excitement. The former US Champion's arrival in All Elite Wrestling would also be spectacular, especially if he confronts Kazuchika Okada.

#3. Natalya

Natalya is a veteran in the WWE women's division and has proved herself to be one of the most competent workers as well. Even though she's been with the company for a long time, The BOAT has never managed to become the most popular star among the others.

Perhaps all that could change if she ever decided to move to All Elite Wrestling. The Queen of Harts arrival in the company could be treated as a huge move, and then having her clash with Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship would undoubtedly make for a good feud.

While the former SmackDown Women's Champion recently inked a new deal with WWE, she could decide to leave the company once her current contract expires.

#2. Pete Dunne

Pete Dunne was treated as a vicious legitimate threat during his time in WWE NXT but has since lost his edge on the main roster after a name change to Butch. Even though he still competes on TV at times, the former WWE NXT UK Champion isn't part of any major storylines anymore.

If he ever decides to make a move to AEW, then perhaps Tony Khan could revive the magic he had at first. Dunne's signature offense is one of the most thrilling things to watch about him, but he could adopt a serious heel character and become a more legitimate threat in the company.

#1. Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross has still yet to find his footing in WWE after being teased for many major storylines. The former NXT Champion was at one time linked with AEW but decided to return to the Stamford-based promotion instead. However, he's still not yet part of anything major in the company.

The fans seem to have fallen out of love for him as well, and it might take a bit more than teasing things in the future to get things going for him. Kross should leap and make the most out of himself elsewhere as he looks to bring back his killer instinct.

He could also fit within the Hounds of Hell stable alongside Brody King and Buddy Matthews if he moves to AEW.

