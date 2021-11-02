6 AEW Dream Matches that have happened outside the company

AEW is home to some of the best established stars and some of the most exciting young talent in the world. With an influx of top stars like Bryan Danielson and CM Punk and a host of top independent talent like Daniel Garcia, Tony Khan's promotion has a sensational roster.

A lot of these stars have wrestled each other, some multiple times, in other companies. Many of those athletes have grown exponentially in stature and skill, making a potential clash in AEW enticing.

Fans are keen to revisit those rivalries in their new surroundings, with many stars having different characters and, in the case of ex-WWE superstars, having much more freedom inside the ring. With that in mind, let's look at six AEW dream matches we have already seen in other promotions.

#6 Bryan Danielson vs. CM Punk is yet to happen in AEW but happened in WWE

イヤァオトラセブン #HinoD-Oh @GoldenPurolover Watching CM Punk vs Daniel Bryan from Over the Limit. What a time to watch this match Watching CM Punk vs Daniel Bryan from Over the Limit. What a time to watch this match

Bryan Danielson, fka Daniel Bryan, and CM Punk fought multiple times in WWE. Both megastars were embroiled in a great modern-day rivalry over the WWE Championship. Their feud featured AJ Lee prominently as well.

In total, they wrestled each other 24 times in singles contests, including multiple matches on live shows. CM Punk came out on top during their pay-per-view matches in 2012, at Over The Limit and Money In The Bank.

Overall, the Second City Saint came out on top in the feud. Now two of the biggest stars in AEW, their future match in Tony Khan's promotion will be considered to be a big deal.

Although both are involved in separate angles right now, we will see Bryan Danielson vs. CM Punk at some point in the future.

#5 Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk happened in multiple promotions

scott @ScottyKobayashi Things are lined up to where we could theoretically see Bryan Danielson and CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. Things are lined up to where we could theoretically see Bryan Danielson and CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston.

Jon Moxley has previously faced CM Punk in multiple promotions. Their first singles encounter occurred in 2011 at Florida Championship Wrestling, and they wrestled once each on WWE RAW and SmackDown.

CM Punk came out on top in all three matches. Jon Moxley, who was known as Dean Ambrose at the time, was part of The Shield and assisted CM Punk multiple times during his historic 434-day reign as the WWE Champion.

Now in AEW, Jon Moxley looks set to undergo a heel turn. The Voice of the Voiceless is one of the biggest faces in Tony Khan's promotion, and a potential clash between the two has money written all over it.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John