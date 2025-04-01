6 ft 2 in AEW star to return after 470 days at Dynasty and shockingly cost Jon Moxley his world title? Looking at potential twist

Jon Moxley is set to defend his AEW World Championship at Dynasty against Swerve Strickland. The pay-per-view will take place on April 6, 2025, at Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The New Flavor defeated Ricochet in a singles match at Revolution on March 9 to become the number one contender for the AEW World Championship. Strickland and Moxley have been feuding since then. At Dynasty, Keith Lee could show up after 470 days and cost The One True King his title in a shocking twist.

Jon Moxley won the AEW World Championship at WrestleDream 2024. Since then, he has successfully defended his gold against many top stars, and a big reason for that is the Death Riders. The group often helps Moxley to gain an advantage over his opponents during title matches.

The Realest could devise a strategy to deal with the Death Riders at Dynasty. He could use his former tag team partner, Keith Lee, as his secret weapon to stop Moxley's teammates from interfering in the bout.

The six-foot-two-inch star and Strickland captured the AEW World Tag Team Championship once. The duo had a good reign before they parted ways. Lee is currently absent from AEW TV. His last appearance came on the December 23, 2023, edition of Collision, where he defeated Brian Cage in a singles match.

Many expect Lee to rekindle his feud with Strickland upon his comeback. However, the former NXT Champion can shockingly combine forces with The Realest amid the latter's rivalry with the Death Riders. As of now, this is mere speculation.

Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland to square off in a tag team match on Dynamite

This week's Dynamite will take place in Peoria, Illinois. A few days ago, AEW announced that Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland will go up against each other in a mixed tag team match with Marina Shafir and Willow Nightingale by their side, respectively.

"THIS WEDNESDAY 04/02! #AEWDynamite Peoria, IL LIVE at 8ET / 7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax Mixed Tornado Tag Match AEW World Champion @JonMoxley & @MarinaShafir team to face @SwerveConfident & @WillowWrestles in a Mixed Match Tornado Tag after the chaos on Dynamite!"

Nightingale has been feuding with Marina Shafir for a while now. She has helped Cope and FTR against the Death Riders in recent months and has now joined forces with Strickland.

