AEW makes a surprising announcement regarding Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir

Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir had a segment on this week's edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite. AEW made a surprising announcement regarding them following their segment.

Ad

Swerve Strickland is set to challenge The One True King for the latter's AEW World Championship at the upcoming Dynasty PPV. The New Flavor called out the champ in this week's edition of the flagship show. They took several shots at each other during their confrontation before Marina Shafir and Claudio Castagnoli interfered.

The Purveyor of Violence had planned to take out his challenger with the help of The Problem, who was carrying a crowbar. But Willow Nightingale prevented the female Death Riders member from harming Swerve Strickland and fended her off.

Ad

Trending

After this segment, Tony Khan's promotion announced on X (FKA Twitter) that Moxley and Shafir would go head-to-head with Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale in a Mixed Tornado Tag Team Match on next week's edition of Dynamite.

"NEXT WEDNESDAY 04/02! #AEWDynamite Peoria, IL LIVE at 8ET / 7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax Mixed Tornado Tag Match. AEW World Champion, @JonMoxley, & @MarinaShafir team to face @SwerveConfident & @WillowWrestles in a Mixed Match Tornado Tag after the chaos on Dynamite!" the post read.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Swerve Strickland referenced Jon Moxley's old promo from WWE

During his heated confrontation with The Death Riders leader, The Realest referenced a 2016 segment from WWE SmackDown in which the erstwhile Dean Ambrose told John Cena to have fun continuing to play himself on television.

"While I do that, you have fun continuing to play Jon Moxley on TV," Strickland told Moxley.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The former AEW World Champion accused the current champion of hiding behind his stablemates and not facing his opponents like a true champ. It will be interesting to see if The New Flavor dethrones The Purveyor of Violence at Dynasty.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback