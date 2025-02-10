6 notable AEW signings who should have considered WWE instead

AEW is home to a lot of great wrestlers and they have been successful in making the product better than it already is. The likes of Jon Moxley and Christian Cage come to mind instantly.

Moxley is currently the top star in the company and is also the head of The Death Riders, who are wreaking havoc at every turn. Cage, on the other hand, has a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Title at a time of his choosing.

However, there are a few stars in the company who would have been much better served if they considered a move to WWE. In this article, we will take a look at six such stars who should have done that.

Trending

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

#6. AEW star Jay White

Jay White was one of the hottest names in the wrestling world when he was finishing up his time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He was synonymous with the Bullet Club in Japan and after moving away from Japan, many felt his momentum went downhill.

Expand Tweet

He had some good moments here and there but nothing close to what his talent warrants. WWE is known for their storytelling and they could have used his Switchblade persona much better.

#5. Kazuchika Okada

Like Jay White, Kazuchika Okada was one of, if not the biggest names in Japan. He was hailed for his wrestling style and he also had great matches with Bryan Danielson that had the fans in awe of the star.

Expand Tweet

However, since moving to AEW, he has only been Continental Champion when he could easily have been the world champion. A move to WWE would have made more sense given that they could have used his popularity in Asia to their advantage.

#4. Zack Sabre Jr.

Zack Sabre Jr. is one of the most technically proficient wrestlers on the planet and his matches are proof of that. He is currently signed up with New Japan Pro-Wrestling and he makes appearances in AEW from time to time.

Had he moved to WWE, he could have been used in matches with the younger talent in NXT and helped them as well as raised his potential in the process.

#3. Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay is one of the faces of AEW today. The Englishman is a popular star wherever he goes and he deserves that accolade due to his charisma and skills in the ring.

Expand Tweet

Sadly for him, some feel that he has not been afforded the chance to win the big prize despite having some great matches ever since he joined the company. If he was in WWE, he would have probably had a few shots at the top titles in the company already and could have been involved in main-event caliber feuds.

#2. Kyle Fletcher

Kyle Fletcher has grown in leaps and bounds ever since he made his debut in AEW. Gone are the days of the shy star from his time in the Aussie Open as a tag team player. He is now firmly a top star in the company.

Given his incredible growth and how he has developed his game over the last year, he would have been better served had he been in the WWE. He could have easily become the NXT World Champion by now.

#1. Kamille

A lot was expected of Kamille when she made her debut in AEW. She was pushed as the bodyguard of TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and it was all going well until there was seemingly a sudden change in plans.

She is now left in the lurch without any proper plans for the future. Had she moved to WWE, she could have had a much better time in NXT among the current crop of women superstars and eventually would have moved to the main roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback