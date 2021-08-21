6 real-life friends CM Punk has in AEW

CM Punk made a fantastic return to wrestling on AEW Rampage this week. Fans were expecting The Best in the World to debut during the show, and the former WWE Superstar did not disappoint.

He came out to one of the biggest pops in AEW history and proceeded to the ring to cut a great promo to restart his wrestling career.

CM Punk will likely face Darby Allin in his first match back on television, which could lead to something special for The Second City Savior and the company.

The Best in the World is well-known in the wrestling industry. Even though AEW will be very new to Punk, he will likely settle into the company quickly. One major contributor to this could be the fact that he is friends with some top men and women in AEW.

These friendships could become even stronger if Punk continues with the promotion for several years. Let's take a look at six real-life friends CM Punk has in AEW.

#6. AEW Commentator Taz is friends with CM Punk

CM Punk has worked in the ring with many of the wrestlers on this list. However, Taz and Punk never competed in a wrestling match against each other.

Taz competed for WWE for several years and won the Hardcore Championship thrice in his career. He then worked as a color commentator for the company until his departure.

Taz is currently signed to AEW as a commentator. He spoke about his friendship with CM Punk after the latter left the company. Taz praised the former WWE Superstar and said that he’s a fan of his gimmick during an interview:

“Ahh, great question. Great conversation. Love to talk about it. So. I’m old school, okay? I’m gonna kind of talk out of both sides of my mouth for a second and then I’ll sum it up. I’m old school in a sense that I feel that you’ve gotta complete your obligations. Okay? But I do understand the grind. And I know Punk personally. I haven’t talked to him in a couple of years but I consider him a friend.-We fell out of touch with each other. I respect his work. We’ve always had a good friendship in our time in WWE together. I was already retired from the ring but Punk was always a legit, cool dude. I’m a big fan of his in-ring style and a huge fan of his personality and his whole gimmick. Love it. Okay so I don’t have no problem with CM Punk; I’m a fan. But I understand that you have an obligation.” H/T SEScoops

CM Punk and Taz are back to working for the same promotion again in the same capacity as they did during their time in WWE.

