Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Colt Cabana opens up on if he's still friends with CM Punk, talks Punk's WWE/MMA future

Colt Cabana finally addresses ongoing talk of his friendship with CM Punk going sour.

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
News 13 Jun 2018, 21:05 IST
1.61K

CM Punk and Colt Cabana have been close friends for many years
CM Punk and Colt Cabana have been close friends for many years

What’s the story?

In a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Colt Cabana opened up on a myriad of topics.

Most prominently, Cabana expounded upon the ongoing rumors which suggest his relationship with CM Punk might be strained. Besides, Cabana also spoke about Punk possibly returning to WWE as well as the latter’s future in MMA.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn’t know…

Colt Cabana and CM Punk have been friends for many years, however, in an appearance on Cabana’s podcast back in 2014 Punk levied several accusations at WWE doctor Chris Amann.

Dr. Amann subsequently sued Punk and Cabana for defamation—a case that has now been closed after the court of law found Punk and Cabana innocent of all the charges levied against them by Dr. Amann.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to podcast host Bubba Ray Dudley aka Bully Ray, Colt Cabana opened up as to whether he and CM Punk are still friends—

"We're... we're what we are, you know...Yes. Of course we are (friends)."

"Me and Punk (are) like you and Taz…(*hesitates and continues) We're friends."

Additionally, Cabana elucidated that perhaps Punk could put away his differences with the WWE higher-ups, and possibly return to the WWE in about 5-10 years.

Besides, Cabana noted that while Punk may have his reservations about returning to the WWE, he could possibly take a note from stars such as Chris Jericho and perform for other promotions such as NJPW.

Furthermore, Cabana explained that Punk has an undeniable passion for MMA, and with his UFC stint now done; Punk could work as either a competitor or a commentator with smaller promotions such as Bellator MMA.

What’s next?

Colt Cabana presently performs on the independent professional wrestling circuit.

On the other hand, UFC President Dana White has noted that CM Punk will no longer fight for the promotion.

Meanwhile, Punk has confirmed that he indeed plans on continuing his MMA training, and hopes to compete in more MMA fights in the future.

What are your thoughts on Colt Cabana’s statements regarding his relationship with CM Punk? Sound off in the comments! 

UFC CM Punk Vince McMahon
WWE/UFC News: CM Punk reveals he's fighting at UFC 225 on...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Confirmation on what 'CM' in CM Punk stands for
RELATED STORY
WWE News: CM Punk rules out a return to Professional...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE's court case against CM Punk...
RELATED STORY
5 possible moves for CM Punk after UFC 225
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Paul Heyman on why CM Punk shouldn't return to...
RELATED STORY
WWE/UFC News: CM Punk should never fight again, Says his...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: CM Punk hospitalised following UFC loss
RELATED STORY
WWE/UFC News: CM Punk loses to Mike Jackson at UFC 225;...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Dana White gives a major update on CM Punk's...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us