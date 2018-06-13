WWE News: Colt Cabana opens up on if he's still friends with CM Punk, talks Punk's WWE/MMA future

Colt Cabana finally addresses ongoing talk of his friendship with CM Punk going sour.

CM Punk and Colt Cabana have been close friends for many years

In a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Colt Cabana opened up on a myriad of topics.

Most prominently, Cabana expounded upon the ongoing rumors which suggest his relationship with CM Punk might be strained. Besides, Cabana also spoke about Punk possibly returning to WWE as well as the latter’s future in MMA.

Colt Cabana and CM Punk have been friends for many years, however, in an appearance on Cabana’s podcast back in 2014 Punk levied several accusations at WWE doctor Chris Amann.

Dr. Amann subsequently sued Punk and Cabana for defamation—a case that has now been closed after the court of law found Punk and Cabana innocent of all the charges levied against them by Dr. Amann.

Speaking to podcast host Bubba Ray Dudley aka Bully Ray, Colt Cabana opened up as to whether he and CM Punk are still friends—

"We're... we're what we are, you know...Yes. Of course we are (friends)."

"Me and Punk (are) like you and Taz…(*hesitates and continues) We're friends."

Additionally, Cabana elucidated that perhaps Punk could put away his differences with the WWE higher-ups, and possibly return to the WWE in about 5-10 years.

Besides, Cabana noted that while Punk may have his reservations about returning to the WWE, he could possibly take a note from stars such as Chris Jericho and perform for other promotions such as NJPW.

Furthermore, Cabana explained that Punk has an undeniable passion for MMA, and with his UFC stint now done; Punk could work as either a competitor or a commentator with smaller promotions such as Bellator MMA.

Colt Cabana presently performs on the independent professional wrestling circuit.

On the other hand, UFC President Dana White has noted that CM Punk will no longer fight for the promotion.

Meanwhile, Punk has confirmed that he indeed plans on continuing his MMA training, and hopes to compete in more MMA fights in the future.

