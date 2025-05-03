6 recently released WWE Superstars Tony Khan needs to sign to AEW

To the surprise of many, WWE has just released several superstars from their contracts. The situation blew up as more than 10 names departed the company.

This is not the first time the promotion has had a string of releases, but this is the first time in a while that a multitude of them are hitting free agency. Fans will not be able to see them sign with another promotion just yet, as they will have to undergo 90 days of not competing as part of their contracts.

With this, several major promotions will be showing their interest already, and that includes AEW. These released stars could look for their next best opportunity, and Tony Khan could look to add them to his roster. Here are some of the recently released names who could become All-Elite.

#1. Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman

Big men have not been thoroughly pushed or showcased in AEW, but a person with the reputation of Braun Strowman could grab the promotion's interest. He has proven that he can compete in all sorts of matches, as he is a former Universal Champion and a two-time tag team champion.

The promotion could push him as a babyface big man, and he could align himself with several other major stars in the company. An interesting dynamic he could pursue once more is aligning with a high-flyer, similar to how he briefly did with Ricochet in WWE. This could be his path to once more pursue tag team gold.

The promotion could also push him to go on a singles run, facing off with several other physically dominant stars on the roster, such as Brody King, Wardlow, and other names of that sort.

#2. Shayna Baszler

One of the most interesting releases that Tony Khan should pay attention to is Shayna Baszler, as her expertise in the ring is technical wrestling, something that isn't often emphasized in the women's division.

The Queen of Spades was booked as a dominant force during her run in NXT, and this was followed up on in a way on the main roster. Her abilities fit one particular group in AEW: the Death Riders. Her friendship with Marina Shafir could also be what convinces Tony Khan to bring her in.

As a singles competitor, she could also do well and have interesting matches with the likes of Serena Deeb, someone also well-versed in the art of technical wrestling. Baszler could indeed put on a show with several other major stars on the roster.

#3. Dakota Kai

Dakota Kai, despite being a popular name among the WWE Universe, has been heavily underutilized by the company. Rumors were running rampant after Kai revealed that she was not injured in any way during her hiatus. But no one expected that this would lead to her release.

The New Zealander would be a great fit for AEW, and her experience briefly working in Stardom could come in handy. There is a great number of stars on the roster she could share the ring with once more, including Toni Storm. The promotion could book her as a face, riding on her popularity.

She may end up being better utilized with AEW, and this could be an interesting change in scenery for her.

#4. Cora Jade

Another one of WWE's surprising releases earlier tonight was Cora Jade. At just 24, she has already built up a reputation, facing off with several of the biggest names in NXT.

She has experience being in AEW, as back in 2020, she competed in two matches on Dark when she was still known as Elayna Black. A few months later, she signed with the Stamford-based promotion. Tony Khan could look to bring her in as she is a young talent with a lot of upside.

Cora could come in as a heel and align with someone with whom she could grow. A name that comes to mind is Mercedes Moné, whom she could consider her mentor.

#5. Gigi Dolin

Similar to Cora Jade, Gigi Dolin is also another WWE release who has competed for AEW in the past. Previously known as Priscilla Kelly, she was a part of the Women's Casino Battle Royal at All Out 2019. She also competed in a singles match against Britt Baker at Dynamite: Bash at the Beach in 2020.

Tony Khan could also look to bring her in and continue where she left off. She could be another heel that the promotion could build on moving forward. Her run in WWE, TNA, and TJPW has given her great experience in the ring, and AEW could help build on that.

#6. Eddie Thorpe

Eddie Thorpe's release shocked fans, as he was on a great run in NXT. Over the past year, he has been featured in several great feuds and was even featured in major title matches on the brand.

Before he signed with WWE, he was known for his run in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. This has led him to compete in one match in AEW. On an episode of Dark in 2022, he teamed up with several other NJPW stars to take on The Factory.

One of his former tag team partners, Kevin Knight, is now being pushed as the next big thing in AEW. A reunion with him could be what pushes him to sign with the Tony Khan-led company, and this could be his path to also making appearances for NJPW.

For these WWE releases, only time will tell what their next move could be. They'll be on the shelf for three more months, but they could emerge better than ever.

