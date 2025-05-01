Big backstage update on Damage CTRL's WWE future - Reports

Damage CTRL took the WWE Universe by storm after debuting in 2022. The heel faction found major singles and tag team success despite inner turmoil and significant changes. The WWE Universe has speculated on the status of the RAW quartet, and the concern picked up this week, but an inside update just emerged.

Bayley made a surprise return at SummerSlam 2022 with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, and the Damage CTRL saga was on. The Role Model was later booted, but Asuka and Kairi Sane were recruited into the group. IYO is the current Women's World Champion, while Asuka and Sane are out injured. Kai has had two Main Event bouts and one RAW match since her Intercontinental Championship chase ended in late February. Dakota just quelled speculation by declaring she isn't injured, but the announcement led to claims that WWE "benched" her.

The Captain of Team Kick last wrestled on March 24 to defeat Ivy Nile for Main Event, but she has not been benched, according to sources. Cory Hays of PWN adds that Kai is currently out of the storylines because officials are waiting for the Damage CTRL comeback to happen.

Sources have not provided a timeline for when Damage CTRL will be back together, but officials are waiting for The Kabuki Warriors to be medically cleared. Kai and SKY are both said to be healthy and on the active roster. Dakota is rumored to challenge Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega soon.

Asuka last wrestled at Backlash on May 4, where The Kabuki Warriors were dethroned by Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. The Empress has been recovering from knee surgery and, at one point, was expected back by now, but a few weeks back, sources reported that she'd be out for a few more months.

Sane hasn't wrestled since she and SKY lost to The Judgment Day on December 2. The Pirate Princess revealed one month later that she was out of action with an arm injury and recently shared a positive update three months post-surgery.

Damage CTRL cheers IYO SKY at WrestleMania 41

IYO SKY opened Night Two of WrestleMania 41 by retaining the Women's World Championship over Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in a 14-minute Triple Threat.

The Genius of the Sky had her Damage CTRL stablemates watching from backstage at Allegiant Stadium, cheering her on. Kairi Sane shared a video of her reaction to the win while backstage at the Gorilla Position.

The fan-favorite faction suffered two big losses one year ago at WrestleMania XL. Sane, Kai, and Asuka were defeated by Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi on Night One, while SKY dropped the Women's Championship to former stablemate Bayley in the co-main event of Night Two.

