Asuka shares WWE return tease following unfortunate rumors

The WWE Universe has kept Asuka relevant despite her last match taking place 308 days ago. The multi-time champion has been rumored for a comeback in recent months, but the latest word from WWE brought immense disappointment. Asuka continues to fuel speculation on her return to Damage CTRL.

Ad

The Empress of Tomorrow has not wrestled since she and Kairi Sane dropped the Women's Tag Team Championship to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at Backlash France on May 4, 2024. Asuka then underwent surgery to repair a knee injury that was bothering her for some time. WWE's Creative Writing Team began working on ideas for Asuka's return just over one month ago, but sources reported this week that the 43-year-old will likely be on the shelf for a few months, meaning she's expected to miss WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Trending

Fans have called for Asuka and Kairi Sane to return from their injuries so that The Kabuki Warriors can challenge new Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at WrestleMania. After the same photo caused a stir on X, Asuka took to Instagram today to share a photo from the shoot she and Sane did after dethroning Kayden Carter and Katana Chance in January 2024. The Damage CTRL member did not include a caption, but the message was clear.

Ad

Ad

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Asuka's recovery is said to be going well. However, WWE officials want to remain cautious with her health, despite the fact that they were hoping to have the Japanese veteran back. Sane is currently on the shelf with an arm injury suffered during RAW on December 2 as she and IYO SKY lost to Morgan and Rodriguez.

Asuka discussed for WWE WrestleMania 41 match

Sources reported this week that Asuka will likely miss World Wrestling Entertainment's 41st annual WrestleMania. It's also been revealed that The Empress was at least discussed for the big event.

Ad

The Empress of Tomorrow has been discussed for a match at WrestleMania 41 next month. While Fightful Select did not confirm new reports on Asuka being out until after The Grandest Stage of Them All, their sources did report that Asuka was at least discussed for a tag team match at WrestleMania, but that was all they had heard. It remains to be seen if this was the rumored Damage CTRL vs. Judgment Day title match.

Ad

Asuka has never won a WrestleMania match. She debuted at WrestleMania 34 with a loss to Charlotte Flair, and since then has suffered five more losses on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback