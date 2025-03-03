Unfortunate update on Asuka's WWE return - Reports

There has been an unfortunate update regarding Asuka's return to WWE. The veteran has not wrestled since The Kabuki Warriors' loss to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at Backlash 2024 in France.

A recent report suggested that The Empress of Tomorrow could be in the plans for a tag team match at WrestleMania 41, but that does not appear to be the case. According to a new report from Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam, Asuka will not be returning for a while longer and could miss WrestleMania 41 in April.

The report added that there was initially hope that she would be returning ahead of The Show of Shows, but the company is being cautious about her recovery.

The veteran is a member of the Damage CTRL faction on WWE RAW. Her stablemate, IYO SKY, will be challenging Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship later tonight on the red brand.

Former WWE writer reacts to Asuka feeling unsafe by mocking wrestling fans

Vince Russo recently blasted wrestling fans after Asuka claimed that she felt in danger on social media and had consulted law enforcement.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show alongside Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE star EC3, Russo criticized wrestling fans for getting too close to female performers at conventions. The legend noted that it was dangerous because the talents have no idea who the fans are.

"I've been to so many conventions," Russo said. "You know, Chris, the black shirts, 300 pounds, the sweaty arms, just pouring all over these girls and pouring them. We've all seen it, and that's where the danger really comes in because you don't know who you're messing with. You really don't know." [8:39 – 9:03]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Asuka has accomplished a lot during her career but is currently 0-6 at WrestleMania. Her tag team partner, Kairi Sane, was supposed to compete in the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament but was attacked by Pure Fusion Collective in December 2024 and has not returned since. It will be interesting to see if the 43-year-old misses WWE WrestleMania 41 or can return to the ring ahead of The Show of Shows.

