Asuka shares a concerning update regarding herself; police involved

Asuka has shared a concerning update, claiming she hasn't felt safe lately. The WWE Superstar has also consulted the police, hinting at the possibility of someone stalking her.

The Empress of Tomorrow has been absent from WWE television since last May. At Backlash France, she teamed up with her Damage CTRL stablemate Kairi Sane, as the duo lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. Two days later, it was revealed that the Japanese veteran had suffered a knee injury.

On Twitter/X, the WWE Superstar posted about her feeling in danger even when fans approach her at the airport or in the city

Trending

"I've been feeling in danger recently. I've already consulted the police. At this rate, even if fans approach me at the airport or in the city, I will feel the possibility that something might happen, and it will scare me, making me unable to respond," wrote Asuka.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

Check out Asuka's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Asuka lashed out at fans who want her to win at least one WrestleMania match

Asuka is a multi-time champion and has achieved success throughout her professional wrestling career. However, she is yet to win her first WrestleMania match.

On Twitter/X, the former WWE Women's Champion lashed out after a Twitter/X user asked her to end her streak of losses on The Grandest Stage of Them All. She wrote:

"Every time I achieve a victory or set a record, people desperately search for what I haven’t obtained yet and say, 'You still don’t have this.' That system is endless, and I’m sick of it. I want them to stop obsessively looking for what I haven’t achieved. Their way of thinking is just too negative. Was a WrestleMania win or loss ever considered a title like winning the Royal Rumble? This is just an issue that someone forcefully brought up against me. It's absolutely ridiculous."

It remains to be seen when the 43-year-old will return to in-ring action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback