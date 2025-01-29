Top WWE star is 0-6 at WrestleMania; blasts fan for asking to win at least one WrestleMania match

A top WWE Superstar has publicly slammed a troll on X (fka Twitter) for a comment about her WrestleMania record. Asuka has lost every single match that she has competed in at The Show of Shows.

Asuka will go down as one of the greatest superstars to ever grace the World Wrestling Entertainment ring. The Empress of Tomorrow has done it all in the game and was the winner of the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble in 2018.

Unfortunately, Asuka has never won a match at WrestleMania. She has competed in six 'Mania bouts and has lost them all. A fan pointed it out on X (fka Twitter), and Asuka couldn't help but blast them in her response. Check out her post below:

"Every time I achieve a victory or set a record, people desperately search for what I haven’t obtained yet and say, "You still don’t have this." That system is endless, and I’m sick of it. I want them to stop obsessively looking for what I haven’t achieved. Their way of thinking is just too negative. Was a WrestleMania win or loss ever considered a title like winning the Royal Rumble? This is just an issue that someone forcefully brought up against me. It's absolutely ridiculous."

Asuka's record at WWE's biggest show

Asuka first wrestled at 'Mania in 2018 and challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Title. She lost the match, and her iconic undefeated winning streak came to an end. A year later, Asuka competed in a Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania and lost this match as well.

A year later at WWE WrestleMania 36, Asuka and Kairi Sane lost the Women's Tag Team Title to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. A year later, Asuka lost the RAW Women's Title to Rhea Ripley, and her losing streak continued. She missed WrestleMania in 2022 due to an injury. She lost to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39, thus adding another loss to the embarrassing streak.

Last year, Damage CTRL lost a Six-Woman Tag Team match to Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi at WWE WrestleMania XL.

