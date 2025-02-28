Asuka's WWE return date seemingly revealed - Reports

Asuka has been out of action from WWE for almost a year after a leg injury back in May forced her to undergo surgery. The former Women's Champion has since been active on her social media, but her return date has remained unknown.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently revealed on Select Answers that Asuka has been discussed for a WrestleMania tag team match, which could be when the company is hoping she will be back in the ring.

Kairi Sane has also been out of action for several weeks, but the report noted that there was no update on when she was expected back.

During their absence, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai have been holding down the fort for Damage CTRL, with Sky set to take on Rhea Ripley for the Women's Championship next week on RAW.

It could be as part of Damage CTRL that the tag team match at WrestleMania has been pitched, or it could be for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

The women's division has experienced a lot of changes in Asuka's absence

Asuka hasn't been sidelined for all that long but in her absence, there have been a number of changes made. Women have now got two new championships to defend, with the Women's United States and Intercontinental Championships being introduced a few weeks ago.

Asuka's teammate Dakota Kai was in the final of the Intercontinental Championship Tournament but came up short to Lyra Valkyria. The two women had a rematch last week on RAW, but the result was the same again with Valkyria being able to defend her title successfully.

Kai could have better luck when her whole team is behind her, or Asuka could be the person pushed forward to challenge Lyra for her title if she makes her return on WWE RAW.

