WWE veteran blasts sweaty 300-pound wrestling fans after Asuka's worrying posts (Exclusive)

Asuka recently took to social media platform X to raise concerns about a wrestling fan's alleged treatment toward her. Vince Russo, WWE's former head writer, has sympathy for the Japanese star and believes fans should be more careful.

On January 29, Asuka told followers not to develop romantic feelings for her. In her next post, the former WWE Women's Champion said she felt "in danger" and consulted police about someone's recent behavior.

Russo discussed the situation on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws with host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE star EC3. Based on his wrestling convention experiences, the one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion thinks some fans get too close to female wrestlers:

Trending

"I've been to so many conventions," Russo said. "You know, Chris, the black shirts, 300 pounds, the sweaty arms, just pouring all over these girls and pouring them. We've all seen it, and that's where the danger really comes in because you don't know who you're messing with. You really don't know." [8:39 – 9:03]

Watch the video above to hear Dr. Chris Featherstone and EC3's thoughts on The Empress of Tomorrow's worrying comments.

Vince Russo highlights wider issue after Asuka's posts

Fans often pay a lot of money to receive autographs and take pictures with their favorite wrestlers at conventions.

Expand Tweet

Asuka did not disclose whether the fan in question interacted with her through a meet-and-greet session. However, even with details limited right now, Vince Russo thinks the convention format creates problems for women in the wrestling business:

"I've been to many a convention where the marks [wrestling fans] have been around some of the most beautiful women in the world. And, bro, let's be honest, to a certain degree, those beautiful women in the world are working the marks for more money and more money and more money and more money." [7:39 – 8:06]

In a separate post, Asuka said WWE and TKO are taking action to protect her. She also updated her X bio to remind fans she will "absolutely reject any private or romantic approaches."

What are your thoughts on Vince Russo's comments? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback