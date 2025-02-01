WWE taking action to protect 43-year-old RAW star who's seemingly "in danger"

A WWE Superstar has shared an update after leaving fans concerned with her recent tweet. Asuka says World Wrestling Entertainment and TKO Group are now taking measures to protect her.

Asuka has been out of action for quite some time now. Her last in-ring outing was at Backlash France last year.

In a recent tweet, Asuka revealed she'd been "feeling in danger" and had already talked to the police. Her post hinted that someone was stalking her, leaving the fans worried for her well-being. In a new post on X, Asuka has revealed that WWE and TKO are now involved and are helping her protect herself.

"WWE and TKO are taking action to protect me. I appreciate it."

Charlotte Flair on defeating Asuka at WWE WrestleMania 34

At WrestleMania 34 in 2018, Charlotte Flair defended her SmackDown Women's Title against Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow had won the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble and had chosen to wrestle The Queen at The Show of Shows. At the mega event, Asuka's undefeated streak came to an end when she lost to Flair.

Here's what Flair said about the match during an appearance on Out Of Character with Ryan Satin:

"It's not that I like putting her in it, but I really feel that my match with Asuka took me to the next level, when I broke her streak at WrestleMania. She had nothing to prove and someone who works backstage, who I'm super close to, thought I was going to lose. I was like, 'I was the underdog?' Putting Asuka in the figure eight was my favorite." [H/T - Fightful]

As per a recent update on Asuka, plans have been discussed for the Japanese star's return to the ring. Unfortunately, there's been no word about her possibly making a return during the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Fans would love for Triple H to give her a major push when she eventually comes back.

