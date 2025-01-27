Major update on Asuka's return to WWE - Reports

There has been a major update regarding Asuka's return to WWE. The veteran has not competed in a match since The Kabuki Warriors lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at WWE Backlash 2024.

According to a new report from Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, creative plans have been discussed for The Empress of Tomorrow's return to the company. The report revealed that a tag team match was pitched for the veteran, but it was shot down. Fightful's report also noted that the 43-year-old's return date was unknown, and there has not been word about her returning at Royal Rumble 2025 as of now.

Trending

Asuka is a member of Damage CTRL on WWE RAW. Her stablemate, Kairi Sane, was supposed to compete in the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament but was attacked backstage last month. Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai made it to the finals of the tournament but was defeated by Lyra Valkyria on the January 13 episode of the red brand to become the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

WWE RAW star names Asuka as her dream opponent

Pure Fusion Collective's Sonya Deville recently named Asuka as her dream opponent in the company.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast, Sonya Deville revealed that her dream match was a singles bout against the legend on WWE television. She noted that they had battled several times in the past, but they had never squared off in a televised singles match.

“I’ve had a million matches with her but not a lot televised, and never a singles televised to my knowledge. Asuka is one of my favorite opponents. We would have awesome matches down in NXT seven years ago, eight years ago on live events and road loops. And it was my favorite match to this day, but we never got an angle on TV," said Deville. [H/T: Chris Van Vliet]

You can check out Sonya Deville's comments in the video below:

The former champion and Charlotte Flair recently shared a heartfelt interaction on social media. Flair has been out of action since December 2023, but it was recently revealed that she will be making her return during the Women's Royal Rumble match at the premium live event this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback