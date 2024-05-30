Former WWE champion names Asuka as her dream opponent

Asuka is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of the modern era, as she has captured almost every championship in the promotion. Meanwhile, Sonya Deville expressed her interest in facing The Empress of Tomorrow.

After joining WWE almost a decade ago, Asuka had a terrorizing run on the development brand, as the star is still undefeated under the NXT banner. The Empress of Tomorrow has faced several names in the promotion. However, Sonya Deville wants a one-on-one with the star.

During an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion spoke about her dream match, which involves The Empress of Tomorrow.

“I’ve had a million matches with her but not a lot televised, and never a singles televised to my knowledge. Asuka is one of my favourite opponents. We would have awesome matches down in NXT seven years ago, eight years ago on live events and road loops. And it was my favourite match to this day, but we never got an angle on TV," said Deville.

The star expressed she previously faced Asuka on the developmental brand. However, the matches took place during live events, and she wants a series of televised matches with the star.

"And then it would be like, I go to Raw she got to SmackDown she go to SmackDown I go to Raw and we just keep playing tag and not catching each other. So I was like, if I could paint the perfect picture, I would love to have like a two-three seg match with Asuka and just mess each other up," said Deville. (H/T Chris Van Vliet)

Asuka and Kairi lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Backlash in France

Asuka returned to the top under Triple H's new regime when she appeared during the Women's Royal Rumble in 2023. The Empress of Tomorrow returned with a purpose, as she wanted to capture the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

After breaking Bianca Belair's reign, the management introduced a new title, and Asuka became the inaugural champion, before dropping the belt back to Belair two months later. Afterward, Asuka turned heel and joined Damage CTRL alongside a returning Kairi Sane.

The stable eventually turned on Bayley as they held the WWE Women's Championship and the Tag Team titles on Friday Night SmackDown. The Kabuki Warriors would then later go on to win the tag team titles for a second time.

After nearly 100 days, the duo lost the titles in France at Backlash against Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. Asuka has been on a hiatus since the loss as she's dealing with a foot injury.

What are your thoughts on Asuka? Sound off using the discuss button!

