Kairi Sane keeps impressive promise 122 days after last WWE match

The WWE Universe is full of diehard fans who stay loyal to their favorite Superstars, no matter the push or heel-face status. Certain grapplers are just as committed to being the best they can be, and Kairi Sane seems to be one of those Superstars. Amid WWE return rumors, Kairi has just revealed the way she kept a viral promise in a major way.

The Pirate Princess has not wrestled in four months and one day. RAW on December 2 saw Sane and IYO SKY lose to The Judgment Day, but Kairi revealed 33 days later that she had suffered some sort of arm injury. Her hospital room photo was captioned by a six-word promise where Sane said she will get an arm of iron, revealing her plans to come back stronger than ever.

Sane took to her Instagram Stories earlier today to show that she's turned up her comeback training in a major way. The clip of Sane doing pull-ups was later re-posted to X by a fan, who commented that Kairi really did get an arm of iron. The 36-year-old replied to the fan and touted how she keeps fan promises, also pointing to being three months post-surgery.

"When I make a promise to my fans, I keep it—no matter what! [fist emoji] [pirate flag emoji] #3MonthsSinceSurgery [face with head bandage emoji] [hospital emoji] [doctor emoji]," Kairi Sane wrote.

Kairi could also return to singles competition once she's medically cleared, which is also rumored for Asuka. Besides her WWE Speed win over Elektra Lopez and loss to Candice LeRae, Sane has not wrestled a WWE TV singles match since losing to Lyra Valkyria on May 27, 2024.

Damage CTRL WWE status update

Damage CTRL has been a top WWE stable since forming at SummerSlam 2022. The group has had a few recent setbacks, and while Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are currently active, Asuka and Kairi Sane remain out with injuries.

Next week will mark two full months since Damage CTRL was represented in the ring as a faction. The last match with participants billed as Damage CTRL came on February 10, when Kai and SKY defeated The Judgment Day on RAW, just two weeks after they beat Pure Fusion Collective.

These are Damage CTRL's only faction matches of 2025. SKY and Kai remain close and have moved forward with their singles runs. IYO recently became the Women's World Champion, and Dakota has chased the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

