Zelina Vega calls out absent WWE star for title match

Zelina Vega called out an absent WWE Superstar for a title match. The veteran defeated Chelsea Green to capture the Women's United States Championship on this past Friday's episode of SmackDown.

In an interview with Adam Barnard of Screen Rant, Vega named an interesting star she wanted to be her first challenger for the Women's United States Championship. She stated that she wanted to defend the title against Dakota Kai and noted that they had become close friends in real life.

"Dakota, I would love to give her the first shot. I’m just saying. Dakota Kai gets first shot. I would love that. She has become like a sister to me," said Vega. [H/T: Ringside News]

Dakota Kai has not competed in a match on WWE television since her victory over Ivy Nile on the March 24 edition of Main Event. The 36-year-old recently took to social media to share a cryptic message amid her hiatus from the promotion.

Zelina Vega reacts to winning the Women's United States Championship on WWE SmackDown

Zelina Vega shared her thoughts after capturing the Women's United States Championship from Chelsea Green on WWE SmackDown.

In an interview with Byron Saxton following her victory this past Friday night on the blue brand, Zelina Vega was almost speechless after becoming champion. She admitted that she couldn't believe she won the title and added that it didn't feel real.

"I don't even know what to say. I'm looking at it, and it doesn't feel real because this was something that was just in my dreams, and now it's real life and I'm holding it. It's kinda just crazy, you know? So I'm like, I don't know, I can't believe it's real. I can't believe I'm holding this right now and saying that my name is in the history books as the second Women's United States Champion. That's absolutely insane to me," Vega said. [From 0:26 to 0:49]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Zelina Vega had never captured a singles title in the promotion before winning the Women's United States Championship. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for her title reign moving forward.

