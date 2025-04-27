"Calm the f**k down" - Zelina Vega discloses real, open conversation with Rey Mysterio

Zelina Vega recently opened up about her relationship with Rey Mysterio, who was a mentor-like figure during her time with the Latino World Order. Vega's move from RAW to SmackDown has paid off, winning the Women's United States Championship last Friday.

Vega left LWO last January during the transfer window and has since set her sights on the Women's US Title. She finally got her shot on Friday in the post-WrestleMania 41 episode of SmackDown. She defeated Chelsea Green after a Code Red to win her first singles title in WWE.

Speaking on Casual Conversations with The Classic, La Muñeca discussed a variety of topics, including Rey Mysterio's influence on her. Zelina Vega revealed the best advice the Hall of Fame has shared.

"'Calm the f**k down.' Like he's always telling me how, he's like, 'You're so high-strung. You're very nervous.' He's like, 'Just be in the moment and just like calm down.' He's like, 'If you want to be happy when you go out there, allow yourself to be happy,'" Vega said. [3:32 - 3:52]

Zelina Vega received that advice at Backlash Puerto Rico, where she lost to Rhea Ripley. She's had an up-and-down journey since that match but finally got an opportunity and grabbed it with both hands last Friday.

Zelina Vega's first comments as Women's United States Champion

In an interview with Byron Saxton backstage, Zelina Vega commented on her Women's United States Championship win. She was almost speechless and felt that her victory was surreal.

"I don't even know what to say. I'm looking at it, and it doesn't feel real because this was something that was just in my dreams, and now it's real life and I'm holding it. It's kinda just crazy, you know? So I'm like, I don't know, I can't believe it's real. I can't believe I'm holding this right now and saying that my name is in the history books as the second Women's United States Champion. That's absolutely insane to me," Vega said. [0:26 to 0:49]

It will be interesting to see who will be Vega's first challenger as champion. Chelsea Green could get a rematch, but she has a three-match losing streak against the current champ.

