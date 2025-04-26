4 reasons why Zelina Vega won the WWE Women's United States Championship on SmackDown

SmackDown had big shoes to fill after WrestleMania. The RAW after the huge premium live event featured a few debuts, returns, and a shocking finish. SmackDown delivered its own memorable moment as Zelina Vega defeated Chelsea Green to become the new WWE Women's United States Champion.

Vega defeated Green once by count-out, even pinning the champ on last week's show. It started a momentous night for her family as Vega's real-life husband, Aleister Black, returned to WWE after a few years in AEW.

With a lot set to change in the coming months, with a possible Draft, Vega could have won the Women's US Title on SmackDown for any of the next four reasons.

#4. She's delivered when asked and represents the spirit of title

Zelina Vega may not be the first name that comes to mind when people think of top female performers in WWE. She's never won singles gold (until now) and is much smaller than most of the bigger stars in the division.

That hasn't stopped her from going up against the likes of Piper Niven, Nia Jax, and Rhea Ripley. She even had a star-making title match in Puerto Rico against Ripley a few years ago.

The mid-card titles used to represent hard work and work-rate, and Vega has done both while doing whatever she's been given. It may be a quick reward for someone who's rolled with the punches throughout her WWE tenure.

#3. There are more established heels to chase her on SmackDown

SmackDown has several women who could challenge Zelina Vega as the new champion. Jax is already focused on getting back the WWE Women's Title, attacking Tiffany Stratton after her match against Hade Cargill ended via disqualification.

Naomi is freshly turned heel, and Bianca Belair could always fully commit to her heel turn when her fingers heal. Flair could always go after her since she's synonymous with championship gold.

She could pivot to feud with Piper Niven since she interfered in all of Vega's matches with Green. Someone from NXT, like Jaida Parker, Fallon Henley, or Lola Vice, could debut as heels on SmackDown. It's harder to be a face than a heel, and each of those women has done a good job as a villain in the past.

#2. It was time for a change on SmackDown

Chelsea Green became the inaugural Women's US Champion by defeating Michin in the final of the tournament at Saturday Night's Main Event in December 2024.

That gives her a run of over 100 days. In that time, she established an entertaining character as America's Champion.

Green even had Niven and Alba Fyer as the Secret Hervice. Those details are what make stars like Green, Becky Lynch, and Alexa Bliss stand out.

Instead of having the same character or cutting the same promo, Green was cheered as a heel. The title switch can help both Vega and Green since the division can always use characters.

#1. Chelsea can enter into a feud with Tiffany Stratton at some point

Zelina Vega and Chelsea Green have wrestled thrice lately, with Vega winning all three times. The Secret Hervice factored into the prior two matches, but Vega was able to overcome them.

The switch could be so that Green can eventually enter into a program with Stratton over the WWE Women's Title. Nia Jax is obviously going to get the next shot, but it doesn't mean Green cannot challenge her at Money in the Bank or at another PLE.

They could also decide to have another quick swap back to Green, like bookers chose to do with the tag team titles.

