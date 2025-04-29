Absent WWE star sends cryptic message 36 days after last match

An absent WWE Superstar shared an interesting message today on social media. The veteran has not competed in a match since defeating Ivy Nile on the March 24 edition of WWE Main Event.

Dakota Kai took to social media today to send a cryptic message amid her hiatus from the promotion. The Damage CTRL star noted that she missed wrestling and seeing the fans every week.

"I miss wrestling and I miss you guys 🤍," she wrote.

She then responded to her post and added that she was not out of action due to an injury.

"Not hurt btw! 🫡," she added.

Dakota Kai's stablemate, IYO SKY, captured the Women's World Championship from Rhea Ripley on the RAW following Elimination Chamber. She successfully defended the title against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. The EST suffered a hand injury during the match and will be missing some time.

Dakota Kai reveals major WWE star she wants to join Damage CTRL

WWE star Dakota Kai recently named a popular star she would like to see join Damage CTRL someday.

In an interview with Steve Fall of Ten Count Media, Kai revealed that she wanted former NXT Women's Champion Giulia to join the faction. Giulia attacked Rhea Ripley during her match against Roxanne Perez last night on RAW. However, Women's World Champion IYO SKY rushed to the ring to help The Eradicator.

"I'm going to look at NXT right now because the women's division is stacked. So, we are going to go with Giulia. Because there is a lot of history with all of the girls in Damage CTRL already, she was in Stardom after I had already left. But I think she would be a great addition. She is super cool," Kai said. [From 3:57 - 4:15]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

The 36-year-old competed in the tournament to crown the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion earlier this year but lost in the finals to Lyra Valkyria. Becky Lynch will be challenging Valkyria for the title at WWE Backlash next month. It will be interesting to see if the company has any plans for Dakota Kai on RAW moving forward.

