Dakota Kai names major WWE star she wants in Damage CTRL

Dakota Kai named a major WWE Superstar that she would like to become a member of Damage CTRL. Kai's stablemate, IYO SKY, will be defending the Women's World Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 41.

In an interview with Steve Fall of Ten Count Media, Kai was asked who she would like to join Damage CTRL. The former champion noted that the women's division was stacked on the main roster and turned her attention to NXT. She named Giulia as a potential addition to the popular faction down the line.

"I'm going to look at NXT right now because the women's division is stacked. So, we are going to go with Giulia. Because there is a lot of history with all of the girls in Damage CTRL already, she was in Stardom after I had already left. But I think she would be a great addition. She is super cool," Kai said. [From 3:57 - 4:15]

You can check out Kai's interview in the video below:

Kai competed in the tournament to crown the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion, but came up short. Lyra Valkyria captured the title and will be teaming up with Bayley to battle Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Dakota Kai claims Jim Johnston should be in the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE Superstar Dakota Kai believes that music composer Jim Johnston belongs in the company's Hall of Fame.

During her conversation with Ten Count Media, Dakota Kai was asked if Johnson should be inducted into the HOF. The veteran stated that Johnston should be a Hall of Famer and noted that he created many legendary themes in the past.

"Oh my gosh, yes, he is iconic! I think so, for sure. He popped up on my page recently about like, everything he has done, and he has got quite the resume," she said. [From 2:19 - 2:28]

Kairi Sane and Asuka (The Kabuki Warriors) are also members of Damage CTRL, but the stars have been absent from WWE television for months. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the popular faction moving forward.

