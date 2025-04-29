Updated card for WWE Backlash 2025 after RAW: Major title match announced

WWE Backlash 2025 will air live from the Enterprise Center on May 10 in St. Louis, Missouri. The company has already announced a few matches for the PLE next month.

John Cena captured the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41. The Cenation Leader will be defending the title against Randy Orton in his hometown at Backlash. The Viper planted Cena with an RKO this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Lyra Valkyra and Becky Lynch won the Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania but lost the titles back to Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan last week on RAW. Lynch turned heel following the loss and attacked Lyra Valkyria.

The Man also admitted that she was responsible for the attack on Bayley that caused her to be removed from the card at The Show of Shows. It was announced last night during RAW that Lyra Valkyria will be defending her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch at Backlash next month.

Pat McAfee will also be squaring off against Gunther at Backlash after The Ring General brutally attacked him earlier this month. The Ring General is currently suspended for his actions, and McAfee sent him a warning ahead of their match today on social media.

Listed below are the confirmed matches for Backlash so far:

John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton - Undisputed WWE Championship match Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch - Women's Intercontinental Championship match Pat McAfee vs. Gunther

World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso and Logan Paul had a confrontation last night on RAW, but there has not been a match between the two stars announced for the PLE yet.

Vince Russo criticizes WWE's booking of John Cena's heel turn

Wrestling legend Vince Russo has been very critical of John Cena's heel turn ahead of WWE Backlash.

Speaking on this past Friday's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo suggested Cena was trying to make sense of his heel turn during his promos, but it hasn't worked so far:

"They needed something, so now we're going to turn him heel. So, that's why to me, it's like when Cena is getting into his promo and he's trying his hardest to make sense out of this thing, Mac, you just can't make sense out of something that doesn't make sense. And, and, he's trying desperately to do it." [From 28:32 onwards]

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the rest of the card for Backlash 2025.

