3 Reasons why Logan Paul is Jey Uso's first challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship

Logan Paul made his return on the latest edition of RAW, and he made a bold declaration of what he wanted. He called out Jey Uso right away and challenged the latter for the World Heavyweight Championship. The two superstars may lock horns for the coveted title at the Backlash Premium Live Event.

Well, this has also raised a lot of eyebrows. A lot of fans are wondering why The Maverick became Jey's first challenger while there is a wide pool of talent on the roster. It is quite obvious for the WWE Universe to raise that question, but the company may have taken that decision keeping in mind several things.

Let's take a look at three potential reasons why Logan Paul is Jey Uso's first challenger:

#3. To kick off Jey Uso's title reign on a high note

Jey Uso won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 after months of hard-fought battles. Well, it became absolutely necessary for him to kick off his title reign on a high note, in a way that could put everyone on notice. And Logan Paul brings all the star power and buzz that can put The YEET Master firmly in the spotlight.

There is no doubt that Paul's presence can benefit Uso in every aspect. The social media megastar brings an immense fan base to WWE. Logan Paul's popularity could significantly help the creative team establish Jey Uso as the top champion in front of mainstream fans. So he is just the ideal superstar for Jey's first title defense.

Besides, other top stars like Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Sami Zayn are currently involved in different storylines, leaving WWE with no other option than Paul.

#2. To keep Logan Paul's red-hot momentum intact

Logan Paul secured a massive victory over AJ Styles at The Show of Shows. As a result, he is riding on a red-hot momentum. However, putting him in any other storyline at this point can deflate all his momentum. Therefore, the only viable option was to insert The Maverick in a world title picture post-WrestleMania.

The company not capitalizing on his momentum would have been a missed shot. And what better way to do that than putting Paul in the World Heavyweight Championship picture? The social media megastar's presence in the title picture will keep him in the limelight. It will also elevate the prestige of the coveted championship.

#1. To accentuate Jey Uso's babyface character

Ever since The YEET Master won the Men's Royal Rumble and became the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41, a lot of fans (especially the internet fans) have turned on him. Even though Jey Uso is a beloved babyface, there are chances that live fans may also turn on him at some point.

Therefore, WWE may have pitted Logan Paul against him to let him emerge as the biggest babyface on RAW. The Maverick's polarizing persona generates significant heat, making him an ideal antagonist to keep Jey Uso popular among fans now that he is a world champion.

The heel versus face dynamic has the potential to do wonders for The YEET Master and his title reign. It is a perfect setup for fans to cheer Main Event Jey and rally behind him while booing Paul.

