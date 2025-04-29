30-year-old megastar set to be Jey Uso's first World Heavyweight Title defense; Gets humiliated out on RAW

It looks like Jey Uso's first World Heavyweight Title defense will be against a 30-year-old megastar. The two names had a confrontation on RAW, and Jey took him out and humiliated him.

The 30-year-old Logan Paul came out and started with a Razor Ramon tribute by saying, "Hey yo!" and reminded fans on RAW that he defeated AJ Styles at WrestleMania the weekend before. He told the crowd that they're so stupid they can't recognize greatness in front of them, and they don't know what a true legend looks like.

He said that Jey Uso doesn't represent what it means to be a World Champion, and Logan Paul made his target clear, stating that Jey has something he wants. It didn't take long for Jey to come out to a huge pop.

Jey called Logan a "Punk a** YouTuber" and got a huge reaction. Jey said the title is earned, not given. Logan Paul responded by stating that he's accomplished more in four years than Jey Uso has in 15 years.

Logan threatened to make his World title reign as short as his Intercontinental title run (which lasted for a few days), and as he turned around, he was met with a superkick.

This marked a humiliating end to the night for Logan Paul.

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More