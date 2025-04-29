  • home icon
  30-year-old megastar set to be Jey Uso's first World Heavyweight Title defense; Gets humiliated out on RAW

30-year-old megastar set to be Jey Uso's first World Heavyweight Title defense; Gets humiliated out on RAW

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 29, 2025 00:57 GMT
A statement was made (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
A statement was made (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

It looks like Jey Uso's first World Heavyweight Title defense will be against a 30-year-old megastar. The two names had a confrontation on RAW, and Jey took him out and humiliated him.

The 30-year-old Logan Paul came out and started with a Razor Ramon tribute by saying, "Hey yo!" and reminded fans on RAW that he defeated AJ Styles at WrestleMania the weekend before. He told the crowd that they're so stupid they can't recognize greatness in front of them, and they don't know what a true legend looks like.

He said that Jey Uso doesn't represent what it means to be a World Champion, and Logan Paul made his target clear, stating that Jey has something he wants. It didn't take long for Jey to come out to a huge pop.

Alberto Del Rio returning to WWE?

Jey called Logan a "Punk a** YouTuber" and got a huge reaction. Jey said the title is earned, not given. Logan Paul responded by stating that he's accomplished more in four years than Jey Uso has in 15 years.

Logan threatened to make his World title reign as short as his Intercontinental title run (which lasted for a few days), and as he turned around, he was met with a superkick.

This marked a humiliating end to the night for Logan Paul.

