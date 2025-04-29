3 Better challengers for Jey Uso’s WWE World Heavyweight Championship than Logan Paul

Jey Uso has a challenger for his WWE World Heavyweight Championship. He's The Maverick, Logan Paul. The social media star's message to the WWE Universe was that Jey Uso wasn't worthy of being a World Heavyweight Champion and that he was the one who deserved it.

Although it hasn't been officially declared, Logan Paul will square off against The YEET Master for the title at the Backlash Premium Live Event next month. Last year, Paul challenged Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a losing effort at Backlash. And this year, he's challenging Jey Uso.

That also raises a question from the creative team: Why repeat the same superstar as the challenger to a champion? There could have been some other challengers as well, as the current roster has an abundance of talented superstars who can put up a good match with Jey Uso.

#3. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn could have been a very good pick as the first challenger to Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Championship. The contest would have become extremely exciting had Zayn turned heel last week when he returned to Monday Night RAW. The Honorary Uce had returned to the company last week after a hiatus of nearly two months.

He had come out to congratulate Jey for the win at WrestleMania 41. The arena would have exploded had Zayn attacked Jey, and then vented out his frustration with his current booking in WWE. Adam Pearce could have made the match official at Backlash. The story of two best friends turning into enemies and going for the gold could have been better than a match against Logan Paul.

#2. Seth Rollins

The Visionary is on cloud nine since his main event win at WrestleMania 41 against CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Having Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker on his side, Rollins could have challenged Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash.

At the PLE, even though Rollins wouldn't have won, but could have used Bron Breakker to decimate Jey Uso. Down the line, The Visionary would have been the perfect candidate to dethrone Jey Uso of the World Heavyweight Championship. With Logan Paul challenging Jey, it's quite clear that The YEET Master won't drop his title as yet, and The Maverick would once again end up on the losing side.

#1. Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor

Finn Balor would have been another apt challenger for Jey Uso at Backlash. Further, Balor's booking so far doesn't justify his caliber. He is a former Universal Champion but is reduced to being a typical heel of a faction and made to compete for the Intercontinental Championship.

The Irish Star is one of the best superstars on the roster, and it's high time he's given a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. It would have been perfect had Balor come out to challenge Jey for the Championship rather than Logan Paul. Even though he wouldn't have won the title right away, that match would have done good for his popularity in WWE.

