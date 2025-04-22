3 Reasons why Sami Zayn will turn heel following his WWE return

Sami Zayn made a surprising return on the first episode of Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 41. The OG Bloodline member came in just as Jey Uso was about to address the WWE Universe after his win at The Show of Shows over Gunther. There was a moment when it seemed Zayn would attack Jey and become the next potential challenger to the World Heavyweight Championship.

Ad

However, the 40-year-old superstar embraced Jey and congratulated his Bloodline mate for winning the title. Still, it's not clear why Zayn showed up during Jey's promo. It could be that WWE is preparing him for a heel turn soon, and the Yeet Master could be his first target.

In this listicle, we list three reasons why Sami Zayn will turn heel in WWE.

# 3. Sami Zayn has not been a heel in a long time

Sami Zayn hasn't been a heel for a long time. The last time he was a villain was nearly eight years back in 2017, when he helped Kevin Owens beat Shane McMahon in a Hell in a Cell match. After that, his character jumped between being a heel and a babyface, and he completely became a good guy in 2023, when he hit back at Roman Reigns. Since then, Zayn has been a babyface, and it's been two years since his transition.

Ad

Trending

Ad

However, it would seem that his character has become stale. He has lost too many games being a face: three matches straight to Drew McIntyre, one each to Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Kevin Owens, and then two matches to Bron Breakker. Fans also likely welcome a heel turn from Sami Zayn, and The Honorary Uce can just provide them with that.

#2 Heel turn would push his growth in WWE

It won't be wrong to say that losing so many matches on the trot as a babyface has hit Zayn's credibility terribly. The last time he tasted success was at WrestleMania 40 a year back, when he beat Gunther for the Intercontinental Title. And since losing the title to Bron Breakker at SummerSlam, Zayn became more of a punching bag in WWE.

Ad

A heel turn would force WWE to book him as the winner in WWE, just like the promotion has done with Gunther, John Cena, and Drew McIntyre. He can also challenge Jey Uso, which would be a clash between two mates from the same faction.

#1 Sami Zayn can be the next Paul Heyman guy after Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker

Paul Heyman turning Bron Breakker into a heel and bringing him in as his guy after Seth Rollins opens up the possibility that more players can be added to this group. Sami Zayn could very well be the third guy in Heyman's group.

Ad

The Honorary Uce joining Heyman's team would open up more opportunities for him. He could clash against Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and other top stars on the roster, and could later become a face again by turning on Seth Rollins. There would be plenty of room to explore if Sami Zayn does turn heel, and it's likely only a matter of time before he does.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.