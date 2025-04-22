Former Intercontinental Champion returns after seven weeks; teases blockbuster match with Jey Uso

A former Intercontinental Champion returned tonight on WWE RAW. He teased a blockbuster match with Jey Uso.

Ad

Sami Zayn is one of the most popular stars on the WWE roster. He was last seen at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 when he competed in an unsanctioned match against Kevin Owens. Following the contest, Zayn had not been seen on TV for seven weeks and even missed WrestleMania 41.

Tonight on WWE RAW, Jey Uso came out to celebrate his World Heavyweight Title win. He said that he wanted to be a world champion since he was a kid, and he worked hard to get here. Sami Zayn's music then hit, and he came out and hugged Jey.

Ad

Trending

Sami told Jey that he had to come to Las Vegas to tell him that he was proud of him. He called the World Heavyweight Champion his brother and said that he loved him. He then said that it was finally time to celebrate his win. Both Sami and Jey celebrated in the ring.

When Jey climbed the second rope to yeet, Sami was standing behind, and it looked like he might turn heel and ambush Jey. But he didn't, and both men hugged again before Jimmy Uso came out to the ring and all three OG Bloodline members celebrated together.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Sami Zayn will eventually turn on Jey Uso and challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.