Former Intercontinental Champion returns after seven weeks; teases blockbuster match with Jey Uso

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 22, 2025 02:35 GMT
Jey Uso
Jey Uso is the current World Heavyweight Champion (source: WWE's X account)

A former Intercontinental Champion returned tonight on WWE RAW. He teased a blockbuster match with Jey Uso.

Sami Zayn is one of the most popular stars on the WWE roster. He was last seen at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 when he competed in an unsanctioned match against Kevin Owens. Following the contest, Zayn had not been seen on TV for seven weeks and even missed WrestleMania 41.

Tonight on WWE RAW, Jey Uso came out to celebrate his World Heavyweight Title win. He said that he wanted to be a world champion since he was a kid, and he worked hard to get here. Sami Zayn's music then hit, and he came out and hugged Jey.

Sami told Jey that he had to come to Las Vegas to tell him that he was proud of him. He called the World Heavyweight Champion his brother and said that he loved him. He then said that it was finally time to celebrate his win. Both Sami and Jey celebrated in the ring.

When Jey climbed the second rope to yeet, Sami was standing behind, and it looked like he might turn heel and ambush Jey. But he didn't, and both men hugged again before Jimmy Uso came out to the ring and all three OG Bloodline members celebrated together.

It will be interesting to see if Sami Zayn will eventually turn on Jey Uso and challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship in the near future.

Edited by Debottam Saha
