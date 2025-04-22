Seth Rollins to get a massive surprise; newly crowned champion in trouble? 4 Directions for Sami Zayn following his WWE return

Sami Zayn returned on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41 to congratulate Jey Uso before watching Seth Rollins wreak havoc from the backstage area.

The Master Strategist had been off television since his loss to Kevin Owens a few months ago. He returned on RAW after WrestleMania to congratulate Jey Uso after his first World Heavyweight Championship win.

Sami Zayn has chased the world title in the past but has been unsuccessful each time. He could have some plans following his return to the red brand after a short break.

Check out the four directions for The Master Strategist following his WWE return.

#4. Chase Dominik Mysterio’s Intercontinental Championship

Dominik Mysterio won his first Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 after pinning Finn Balor. The younger Mysterio retained his title after defeating Penta on the latest edition of RAW after Judgment Day members helped him out.

Dominik will be looking for some good babyface challengers to cement his first main roster title reign. Triple H could trust Sami Zayn to help cement Mysterio as a top champion.

Zayn has had a good run with the Intercontinental Title in the past. He could challenge Dominik for the title and have good matches against him to put him on the map and ensure that fans see him as a threatening champion.

#3. Get into a rivalry with Rusev on WWE RAW

Rusev returned to WWE on the latest edition of RAW. The former United States Champion did not waste too much time showcasing his dominance as he ran through Otis and made him submit.

WWE will look for established stars to help put Rusev back on the company's map. In the coming weeks, Sami Zayn could cross paths with the heavyweight.

A rivalry between the two stars could kick off when Sami Zayn runs out to save another babyface from Rusev’s wrath. That could begin a memorable rivalry between the two stars.

#2. Jey Uso could offer Sami Zayn a fair shot at the title

Sami Zayn has failed to win the world title in WWE. He has been cheated out of a win more often than not.

Jey Uso could appear on RAW to talk about how Sami is one of the top stars who deserves a world title run. That could see The Yeet Master offer his friend a fair shot at the title at Backlash.

WWE could establish a short storyline between the two friends to keep the story afloat till Backlash. Following the PLE, Jey could come across his first real heel challenger.

#1. Betray Jey Uso and serve him on a platter to Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins’ heel partnership with Paul Heyman grew even more with Bron Breakker joining the former World Heavyweight Champion. The faction looks strong, and WWE will look to give the two stars some big segments.

The Visionary could target Jey Uso and his title in the coming weeks, and Sami Zayn could align with Jey and help his friend fend off the heels.

Soon after, The Master Strategist could have a change of heart and betray Jey Uso, to Seth Rollins' surprise. He could leave his friend high and dry and give Rollins an easy target.

The betrayal could stem from jealousy, which could see Jey Uso receive more sympathy from fans as he tries to take down the heels all by himself.

