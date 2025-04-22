WWE sends bold message after Bron Breakker is revealed as the new Paul Heyman Guy on RAW after WrestleMania 41

WWE has made quite a bold comment following the shocking events of tonight's edition of RAW. The closing moments of the show saw Bron Breakker attacking CM Punk and Roman Reigns before aligning himself with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins.

Ad

The final shot of RAW featured Heyman, Breakker, and Rollins standing tall over Reigns and Punk in the middle of the ring. A new faction has emerged, with Bron Breakker becoming the new Paul Heyman Guy.

Seconds after Breakker and The Visionary destroyed Roman Reigns and CM Punk, WWE made a bold comment on its X/Twitter handle. Check it out below:

"The landscape has changed on Monday Night Raw!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

On WrestleMania 41 Night One, Paul Heyman shocked Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and the WWE Universe by aligning with Seth Rollins. The veteran hit low blows on both Reigns and Punk, and thus made it easy for Rollins to secure the big win.

Rollins and Heyman stood tall as Night One of 'Mania came to a close. Many fans expected a new faction to be announced, and that was revealed on tonight's RAW. The collective force of Heyman, Breakker, and Rollins seems ready to wreak havoc on the roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.