WWE sends bold message after Bron Breakker is revealed as the new Paul Heyman Guy on RAW after WrestleMania 41

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Apr 22, 2025 03:20 GMT
The ending of RAW after WrestleMania 41
The ending of RAW after WrestleMania 41 (via WWE's X)

WWE has made quite a bold comment following the shocking events of tonight's edition of RAW. The closing moments of the show saw Bron Breakker attacking CM Punk and Roman Reigns before aligning himself with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins.

The final shot of RAW featured Heyman, Breakker, and Rollins standing tall over Reigns and Punk in the middle of the ring. A new faction has emerged, with Bron Breakker becoming the new Paul Heyman Guy.

Seconds after Breakker and The Visionary destroyed Roman Reigns and CM Punk, WWE made a bold comment on its X/Twitter handle. Check it out below:

"The landscape has changed on Monday Night Raw!"
On WrestleMania 41 Night One, Paul Heyman shocked Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and the WWE Universe by aligning with Seth Rollins. The veteran hit low blows on both Reigns and Punk, and thus made it easy for Rollins to secure the big win.

Rollins and Heyman stood tall as Night One of 'Mania came to a close. Many fans expected a new faction to be announced, and that was revealed on tonight's RAW. The collective force of Heyman, Breakker, and Rollins seems ready to wreak havoc on the roster.

Edited by Neda Ali
