Pat McAfee sends warning to former World Champion after huge WWE Backlash match announced

Pat McAfee delivered a warning following last night's edition of WWE RAW. The former NFL punter was booked in a match at WWE Backlash during this week's edition of the red brand.

Ad

Gunther brutally attacked Michael Cole and Pat McAfee earlier this month after losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis filled in for Adam Pearce during last night's episode of RAW and announced that Gunther and McAfee will be squaring off at Backlash on May 10.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show today, the RAW commentator warned The Ring General. He noted that he had been getting himself ready for his match against the former champion since he thought that it was a possibility.

Ad

Trending

"I've been hitting my chest with bamboo since last Monday, thinking that this was possible. I've just been banging bamboo off my chest like I am Karate Kid, getting this thing ready. He is a guy that likes to thump. He is a chopper, a slapper, a puncher. He is a meaty man that is not scared to beat you down. Well, guess what, I can become that too," said McAfee. [From 1:16 - 1:37]

Ad

Check out the clip from The Pat McAfee Show here.

Ad

Gunther was indefinitely suspended following his attack on McAfee and Cole. McAfee wanted Aldis to lift his suspension during last night's episode of WWE RAW but was given a singles match against the leader of Imperium at Backlash instead.

Former WWE writer reacts to Pat McAfee's promo on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Pat McAfee's promo during last night's edition of WWE RAW.

Ad

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo questioned McAfee's use of profanity during his promo. The veteran claimed that it was unnecessary and noted that there were kids in the crowd.

"Why are we dropping F-bombs? He's out there dropping F-bombs, and there are kids in the crowd. I'm looking at the kids in the crowd. What does Pat McAfee dropping F-bombs add to that promo? There was not one F-bomb dropped during the Attitude Era. Not one, bro. [It adds a pop.] You're right. It's to feed the beast. Totally, totally, totally, totally not necessary," Russo said. [From 39:45 to 40:24]

Ad

You can check out the video below:

McAfee has only competed in eight matches in his WWE career so far. It will be fascinating to see if he can defeat Gunther at Backlash next month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA. Know More