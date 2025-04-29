"There are kids in the crowd" - Veteran questions Pat McAfee's use of profanity on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Pat McAfee returned to WWE RAW and went off on former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Meanwhile, Vince Russo questioned the announcer's choice of words in his passionate promo against The Ring General.

Ad

Last week, Gunther made an example out of Pat McAfee, as he choked out the sports analyst in front of thousands on Monday Night RAW. On the latest edition of WWE RAW, the 37-year-old star returned to the commentary booth and cut a fiery promo that included two F-bombs.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned Pat McAfee's choice of words. The veteran stated that there were kids in the crowd when McAfee decided to use profanity against Gunther, adding that promos like this are unnecessary.

Ad

Trending

"Why are we dropping F-bombs? He's out there dropping F-bombs, and there are kids in the crowd. I'm looking at the kids in the crowd. What does Pat McAfee dropping F-bombs add to that promo? There was not one F-bomb dropped during the Attitude Era. Not one, bro. [It adds a pop.] You're right. It's to feed the beast. Totally, totally, totally, totally not necessary," Russo said. [From 39:45 to 40:24]

Ad

Ad

McAfee got his wish, as he's set to face Gunther at WWE Backlash 2025.

If you use quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More