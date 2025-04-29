"There are kids in the crowd" - Veteran questions Pat McAfee's use of profanity on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Pat McAfee returned to WWE RAW and went off on former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Meanwhile, Vince Russo questioned the announcer's choice of words in his passionate promo against The Ring General.
Last week, Gunther made an example out of Pat McAfee, as he choked out the sports analyst in front of thousands on Monday Night RAW. On the latest edition of WWE RAW, the 37-year-old star returned to the commentary booth and cut a fiery promo that included two F-bombs.
On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned Pat McAfee's choice of words. The veteran stated that there were kids in the crowd when McAfee decided to use profanity against Gunther, adding that promos like this are unnecessary.
"Why are we dropping F-bombs? He's out there dropping F-bombs, and there are kids in the crowd. I'm looking at the kids in the crowd. What does Pat McAfee dropping F-bombs add to that promo? There was not one F-bomb dropped during the Attitude Era. Not one, bro. [It adds a pop.] You're right. It's to feed the beast. Totally, totally, totally, totally not necessary," Russo said. [From 39:45 to 40:24]
McAfee got his wish, as he's set to face Gunther at WWE Backlash 2025.
