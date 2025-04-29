  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Pat McAfee
  • "There are kids in the crowd" - Veteran questions Pat McAfee's use of profanity on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

"There are kids in the crowd" - Veteran questions Pat McAfee's use of profanity on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Apr 29, 2025 12:21 GMT
Pat McAfee on WWE RAW! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Pat McAfee on WWE RAW! [Image credit: WWE.com]

Pat McAfee returned to WWE RAW and went off on former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Meanwhile, Vince Russo questioned the announcer's choice of words in his passionate promo against The Ring General.

Ad

Last week, Gunther made an example out of Pat McAfee, as he choked out the sports analyst in front of thousands on Monday Night RAW. On the latest edition of WWE RAW, the 37-year-old star returned to the commentary booth and cut a fiery promo that included two F-bombs.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned Pat McAfee's choice of words. The veteran stated that there were kids in the crowd when McAfee decided to use profanity against Gunther, adding that promos like this are unnecessary.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Why are we dropping F-bombs? He's out there dropping F-bombs, and there are kids in the crowd. I'm looking at the kids in the crowd. What does Pat McAfee dropping F-bombs add to that promo? There was not one F-bomb dropped during the Attitude Era. Not one, bro. [It adds a pop.] You're right. It's to feed the beast. Totally, totally, totally, totally not necessary," Russo said. [From 39:45 to 40:24]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

McAfee got his wish, as he's set to face Gunther at WWE Backlash 2025.

If you use quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

About the author
Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Twitter icon

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications