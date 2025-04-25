WWE officially suspends Gunther indefinitely after controversial attack on RAW

WWE Superstar Gunther has faced major repercussions for his actions on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The red brand's General Manager Adam Pearce recently suspended The Ring General.

Ad

After losing the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41, Gunther showed up furious on this week's RAW. The Ring General got into a heated argument with Michael Cole after the latter highlighted his submission loss. The Imperium leader tried to choke the legendary commentator, but Pat McAfee stood up for his colleague. McAfee ended up becoming a victim of The Ring General's vicious chokehold and had to be taken backstage for a medical checkup.

Ad

Trending

WWE's official X/Twitter handle recently posted a clip of RAW General Manager Adam Pearce. In the video, Pearce revealed that Pat McAfee and Michael Cole were okay and were preparing for next week's RAW. He also sent a warning to Gunther, calling his actions "reprehensible and disgusting."

"Good afternoon. By now, everyone has seen what happened on Monday between Gunther, Michael Cole, and Pat McAfee. First things first, Pat and Cole are okay. Pat's in Green Bay covering the NFL draft, and Cole's doing what he always does, preparing for Monday Night RAW in a Hall of Fame way. As for you, Gunther, your actions were reprehensible and disgusting. You will never again put your hands on a member of my announce team because there ain't no heat in beating up an announcer," he said.

Ad

Adam Pearce added that The Ring General was fined an undisclosed amount for his attack and was suspended indefinitely.

"You're frustrated because you lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso and I get that, but if you wanna blame somebody, then park your a** in front of a mirror and ask the person staring back at you. After conferring with representation of all three men, Gunther has been fined an undisclosed amount and suspended indefinitely. Pat and Cole will be on RAW this Monday live in Kansas City, 8 Eastern, 5 Pacific, on Netflix. Thank you for your time," he added.

Ad

Check out the video in the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gunther might be headed to WWE SmackDown

After his attack on Pat McAfee and Michael Cole on WWE RAW, reports emerged that Gunther could be shifted from the red brand, and fans might get to see The Ring General on Friday Night SmackDown going forward.

Ad

It remains to be seen for how long The Ring General will be suspended following his controversial actions on WWE RAW.

If you use the above quotes, please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More