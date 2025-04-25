  • home icon
  • Gunther potentially being removed from WWE RAW after Michael Cole's demand for him to be fired - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 25, 2025 01:56 GMT
The star may be in trouble (Credit: WWE.com)
Gunther may have gone too far, and now, after Michael Cole called for him to be released, there's a chance he'll be removed from RAW. The star's future will be determined on WWE TV soon.

On WWE RAW this week, Gunther shocked everyone with his attack on Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. He went after Cole first, and when McAfee interfered, he decided to make him the victim instead. The Ring General choked him out completely, leading to fans chanting for Pat, as he had stood up for his friend and fellow commentator Cole. At this point, WWE has not officially taken action against Gunther, but Michael Cole did demand that the star be fired.

Coy Hays of PWN reported that Gunther could be switching brands after the attack on McAfee. This would mean he would be removed from RAW and join SmackDown instead, since there was very little chance he would compete in NXT.

"Think he’s switching brands"

It should be noted that it was not stated how soon the brand switch will happen, so fans could have to wait for some time before seeing this change.

