Michael Cole demands Adam Pearce fire former World Heavyweight Champion after horrifying actions on WWE RAW

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 22, 2025 02:55 GMT
The star had enough (Credit: WWE RAW)
The star had enough (Credit: WWE RAW)

Michael Cole has now demanded that the WWE RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce, punish a former World Heavyweight Champion after his horrifying actions. The conclusion of this demand is yet to be determined.

During WWE RAW, a very angry Gunther made his way out to the ring, where he made it clear that he still felt he was the greatest in-ring star in the world, despite losing to Jey Uso.

He appeared and confronted Michael Cole and Pat McAfee for their comments about him. He immediately went too far and attacked Cole. McAfee stopped him, so he choked out McAfee instead. The star had to be separated and was taken away by a retired star in the form of security.

In the back, Adam Pearce asked Michael Cole to take the rest of the night off, but Cole refused, saying he would not let a bully stop him. He then demanded that Pearce take some action.

On the show, Cole demanded that Gunther be fired. He said that the star should at least be fined and suspended for the foreseeable future. It remains to be seen what WWE decides to do with Gunther, now that the situation is done.

The former World Heavyweight Champion has clearly started a new character, with him appearing more unhinged than ever.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

