Michael Cole has now demanded that the WWE RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce, punish a former World Heavyweight Champion after his horrifying actions. The conclusion of this demand is yet to be determined.
During WWE RAW, a very angry Gunther made his way out to the ring, where he made it clear that he still felt he was the greatest in-ring star in the world, despite losing to Jey Uso.
He appeared and confronted Michael Cole and Pat McAfee for their comments about him. He immediately went too far and attacked Cole. McAfee stopped him, so he choked out McAfee instead. The star had to be separated and was taken away by a retired star in the form of security.
In the back, Adam Pearce asked Michael Cole to take the rest of the night off, but Cole refused, saying he would not let a bully stop him. He then demanded that Pearce take some action.
On the show, Cole demanded that Gunther be fired. He said that the star should at least be fined and suspended for the foreseeable future. It remains to be seen what WWE decides to do with Gunther, now that the situation is done.
The former World Heavyweight Champion has clearly started a new character, with him appearing more unhinged than ever.
