5 Backlash matches that could be confirmed on this week's WWE RAW

Tonight's WWE RAW has a lot in store after the events that took place on last week's episode, potentially setting up new feuds for Backlash next month. More matches can be added to the card on the upcoming show.

Last week on WWE RAW, Randy Orton attacked John Cena, who had just won the Undisputed WWE title from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. On SmackDown after WrestleMania, a match between both men for the title at Backlash was officially confirmed.

However, they weren't the only stars who got fans talking last week, as a lot more happened that kicked off potential feuds for the upcoming premium live event in St. Louis. Tonight, more matches could be confirmed for the upcoming PLE.

In this list, we will look at five Backlash matches that could be confirmed on this week's WWE RAW.

#5. The new Paul Heyman Guys can be put to the test

At WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman shocked the world by betraying Roman Reigns and CM Punk for Seth Rollins. However, the shock continued during last week's WWE RAW when it was revealed that Bron Breakker had aligned with them.

After the Tribal Chief and the Best in the World were attacked on last week's RAW, both men can be forced to work together again against a common enemy. At Backlash, Punk and Reigns can team up once more versus Rollins and Breakker.

#4. Logan Paul might be involved in a Triple Threat match at WWE Backlash

Logan Paul was successful at WrestleMania 41 against AJ Styles, only because the latter chose not to listen to Karrion Kross, who offered assistance to defeat The Maverick. Although the Show of Shows is officially finished, their story might not be done just yet.

The YouTuber is set to return on the brand tonight, which means he can cross paths not just with The Phenomenal One, but also The Harbinger of Doom. After some discussion, their differences can lead to a Triple Threat match between Logan, AJ, and Karrion.

#3. Becky Lynch made her target clear last week on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch returned at WrestleMania 41, where she aligned with Lyra Valkyria, succeeding in defeating Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team titles. However, they were dethroned immediately by The Judgment Day last week, followed by The Man attacking the Women's Intercontinental Champion.

From the looks of it, The Man may be eyeing the Women's IC title next. With this in mind, she can challenge for the gold on the upcoming premium live event set for May 10.

#2. Jey Uso can defend the World Heavyweight Championship against a familiar face

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso was one of the stars who was newly crowned at 'Mania after he defeated Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. During his celebration last week, he was congratulated by longtime friend and partner Sami Zayn. Interestingly, their meeting can lead to something more.

Sami and Jey can meet again on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, and out of respect, The Yeet Master can say that he can't imagine somebody else being his first challenger than Zayn, who has more than earned a shot at the World title.

#1. The New Day could defend the gold against two top groups

Last week on WWE RAW, A-Town Down Under cut a promo where they thanked a returning Rusev for taking out Alpha Academy and called out The New Day after claiming they were the number one contenders for the World Tag Team Championship.

However, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller were interrupted by the War Raiders, who also called out Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. The three teams can continue clashing on WWE RAW before things grow more tense. Finally, this can lead to a match between all three teams at Backlash for the World Tag Team titles.

About the author Hazel Pagador Hazel is a WWE features writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. Currently a BS Psychology student in her third year, she ensures that multiple accurate and reliable sources back every piece of information in her articles. She phrases even mundane information in her own words, especially when using single sources like books or social media posts, to add a hint of personal touch.



Hazel has had a penchant for writing since high school. Apart from pursuing Humanities and Social Sciences for her senior year, she attended classes about creative and nonfiction writing. In 2019, Hazel started working as a ghostwriter, and three years later, she began working for Sportskeeda. In 2023, she became a published author under 8letters Books Publishing House. Even today, when she is not studying as a pre-med student or writing for Sportskeeda, she enjoys reading and writing novels.



Her favorite wrestlers are Edge and Randy Orton. She recalls watching John Cena vs Big Show vs Edge in WrestleMania 25 in her first wrestling match. Hazel enjoyed the entrances, and what got her hooked was how cool and ruthless Edge was and how John Cena never backed down from his challenges. Know More