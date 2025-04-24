Reason why Becky Lynch potentially attacked Bayley ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41 predicted by analyst

Bayley was pulled from WWE WrestleMania 41 after getting mysteriously attacked backstage ahead of Night One. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently suggested Becky Lynch was behind the ambush, predicting why she probably did it.

On WrestleMania 41 Sunday, Bayley was supposed to team up with the Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Title. However, she missed the show due to suffering a dislocated shoulder and a labrum tear after falling victim to a backstage attack ahead of Night One. Replacing The Role Model, Becky Lynch returned to WWE to join forces with Valkyria and dethrone The Judgment Day at The Show of Shows. Nevertheless, The Man and her partner lost the title the following night on RAW in a WrestleMania rematch.

After their loss on RAW, Lynch turned on the Women's Intercontinental Champion. On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts said that he believed The Man would soon reveal that she was behind the mysterious attack on Bayley. He added that the former Women's World Champion would state she did it to make sure Valkyria won. Meanwhile, the 41-year-old analyst suggested Bayley could benefit creatively from having a match against Lynch.

"I would guess now that Becky Lynch was the one that [sic] attacked Bayley. And Becky will tell you that it's because she wanted to be there to make sure that Lyra won. But I think Becky Lynch attacked Bayley knowing that she could volunteer to take her spot because she wanted to go to WrestleMania, and she wanted to win a championship. So, if this all leads to Bayley vs. Becky, with Bayley as a babyface and Becky as a heel, it might be exactly what Bayley needs," he said. [50:39-51:11]

Ex-WWE star thinks Becky Lynch and Bayley will feud over the Women's Intercontinental Title

On the REBOOKED podcast, former WWE Superstar Matthew Rehwoldt (FKA Aiden English) discussed the potential directions for Becky Lynch after her heel turn on RAW.

The wrestling veteran predicted that The Man would dethrone Lyra Valkyria before feuding with Bayley over the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

"I feel like Becky takes it [the Women's Intercontinental Championship] off, Bayley comes back, and now you have two established stars who helped establish the women's revolution, and the title gets more legitimacy," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Bayley targets Lynch upon her return from injury.

