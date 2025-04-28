Where is WWE Backlash 2025? Date, time, venue, matches & predictions

Backlash 2025 will follow WrestleMania 41 as the next Premium Live Event in WWE's calendar. This year’s Show of Shows saw massive title changes from Jey Uso beating Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title to John Cena making history, becoming a record-breaking 17-time champion, and much more.

Ad

The Triple H-led creatives have kicked off the new season in the Stamford-based promotion with the conclusion of WrestleMania, and Backlash will be the season's kickoff event.

Last year, France hosted the Backlash PLE, which received an overwhelming response from the crowd. However, this time will occur in St. Louis, Missouri, at the Enterprise Center on May 10, 2025.

Fans can catch the action live at 7 PM ET on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix in most international markets. This year’s promotional poster features 14-time World Champion Randy Orton.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Who will headline WWE Backlash 2025 PLE?

Last week, fans witnessed the fallout from 'Mania on RAW and SmackDown. The promotion has also officially announced John Cena’s first title defense. Interestingly, it’s not a rematch against Cody Rhodes.

Randy Orton RKO’d John Cena on RAW after 'Mania. The arch-rivals then confronted each other on the blue brand, where the Last Real Champion attacked Orton. However, the Apex Predator prevailed and once again struck Cena with an outrageous RKO, having the final laugh.

Ad

During the segment, the iconic reencounter match between John Cena and Randy Orton was announced for Backlash 2025 on May 10 for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Orton vs. Cena will seemingly headline Backlash PLE. Fans from Missouri will witness their hometown hero, The Apex Predator, resurrecting his iconic feud with his arch-rival. Four more matches are expected to be booked for the event, as PLEs usually have five bouts.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Besides Cena's first title defense, Roman Reigns and CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker is another massive bout hinted at on WWE RAW after 'Mania. A Women’s title rematch between Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY or Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax is also an option that the wrestling juggernaut could explore. The card will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

It will be interesting to see who emerges as champion between Orton and Cena at the upcoming premium live event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More