Where is WWE Backlash 2025? Date, time, venue, matches & predictions

Backlash 2025 will follow WrestleMania 41 as the next Premium Live Event in WWE's calendar. This year’s Show of Shows saw massive title changes from Jey Uso beating Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title to John Cena making history, becoming a record-breaking 17-time champion, and much more.
The Triple H-led creatives have kicked off the new season in the Stamford-based promotion with the conclusion of WrestleMania, and Backlash will be the season's kickoff event.
Last year, France hosted the Backlash PLE, which received an overwhelming response from the crowd. However, this time will occur in St. Louis, Missouri, at the Enterprise Center on May 10, 2025.
Fans can catch the action live at 7 PM ET on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix in most international markets. This year’s promotional poster features 14-time World Champion Randy Orton.
Who will headline WWE Backlash 2025 PLE?
Last week, fans witnessed the fallout from 'Mania on RAW and SmackDown. The promotion has also officially announced John Cena’s first title defense. Interestingly, it’s not a rematch against Cody Rhodes.
Randy Orton RKO’d John Cena on RAW after 'Mania. The arch-rivals then confronted each other on the blue brand, where the Last Real Champion attacked Orton. However, the Apex Predator prevailed and once again struck Cena with an outrageous RKO, having the final laugh.
During the segment, the iconic reencounter match between John Cena and Randy Orton was announced for Backlash 2025 on May 10 for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
Orton vs. Cena will seemingly headline Backlash PLE. Fans from Missouri will witness their hometown hero, The Apex Predator, resurrecting his iconic feud with his arch-rival. Four more matches are expected to be booked for the event, as PLEs usually have five bouts.
Besides Cena's first title defense, Roman Reigns and CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker is another massive bout hinted at on WWE RAW after 'Mania. A Women’s title rematch between Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY or Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax is also an option that the wrestling juggernaut could explore. The card will be unveiled in the coming weeks.
It will be interesting to see who emerges as champion between Orton and Cena at the upcoming premium live event.