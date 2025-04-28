4 potential endings to WWE RAW tonight

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will be a must-watch show as it will feature the chaos of the post-WrestleMania season. Last week, the company delivered an outstanding show, which was filled with several surprises and a big shocker. Well, Triple H could create the same magic tonight in Kansas City.

Ad

What always remains the focal point is the ending of the show. The company saves the most significant part for the main event, whether it's a match or a segment. From the World Title picture taking an unexpected turn, to a WWE personality getting ambushed, there are several ways RAW can go off air.

Let's take a look at four potential endings for tonight's episode of WWE RAW:

#4. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY could brawl all over ringside

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY were involved in a heated confrontation last week. It was a clear indication that Mami is not done with the Women's World Championship. So, fans might witness an intense follow-up to this story tonight. Ripley and SKY could get involved in a chaotic brawl with the champion to close out the show.

Ad

Trending

The Eradicator will face Roxanne Perez in a one-on-one match. During the bout, Perez might use some heel tactics that could draw SKY into the chaos at the ringside. But it could easily backfire. This distraction could cost Mami the match and then, a furious Rhea Ripley could unleash her wrath on the champion.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Both women could be involved in a huge brawl that may spill all over the ringside, and this is how the April 28 edition of RAW may end.

#3. Gunther may show up and attack Pat McAfee again

Gunther attacked both Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on RAW after WrestleMania last week in what was a shocking moment. Soon after, The Ring General was suspended from WWE indefinitely for his actions. Well, Gunther does not look like he would stop at any cost.

Ad

The former World Heavyweight Champion could show up tonight to put the world on notice yet again. Pat McAfee is expected to address the situation on the show after what happened with him. WWE is likely to keep this segment in the first hour of RAW so that McAfee can continue his work.

Just as the show is about to go off air, Gunther could ambush the WWE commentator from behind to leave the fans stunned. He could once again put McAfee in the sleeper hold, leaving him unconscious.

Ad

#2. Sami Zayn could turn his back on Jey Uso

Fan-favorite Sami Zayn returned to WWE last week to congratulate Jey Uso on winning the World Heavyweight Championship. The WWE Universe witnessed the reunion of Zayn and The Usos, marking the latest chapter in their story. However, tonight, things could take a new turn with Zayn stabbing his best friend in the back.

Ad

The Honorary Uce has been chasing the World Championship in WWE for a long time. And that very desire could force him to unleash his dark side. Sami Zayn could turn heel and launch an assault on The YEET Master in a moment that may leave the arena in somber silence.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#1. Seth Rollins may reveal a new member of his faction

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman shocked everyone last week by bringing in Bron Breakker into their new alliance. But what if they have something bigger up their sleeves? Well, WWE might add a few more stars to this alliance, and that could all begin tonight on Monday Night RAW.

Rollins, Heyman, and Breakker could take over the ring to address their future. With a sly grin, The Architect might hint that they are just getting started, and another star is about to join them. This could set the stage for a new member to step up and join The Visionary's faction.

Ad

Expand Tweet

But who could it be? Names like Austin Theory and Ethan Page have been rumored as new additions to the group. After revealing the new member, Seth Rollins and all the superstars could stand tall in the ring as the show goes off air.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More