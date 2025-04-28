Logan Paul reveals status for WWE RAW in Kansas

WWE Superstar Logan Paul has revealed his status for the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, set to emanate from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The Maverick was absent from the red brand after WrestleMania 41.

The former WWE United States Champion locked horns with AJ Styles on Night Two of The Show of Shows. The bout saw interference from RAW Superstar Karrion Kross. The 39-year-old showed up in an attempt to help The Phenomenal One. However, Styles refused his assistance and ended up losing the match.

A little while ago, Logan Paul took to his Instagram story to reveal his first appearance on WWE programming since The Showcase of the Immortals. The 30-year-old announced he will show up on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. Paul urged the fans to tune in as he had a message to deliver on the show

"It's been a 10 out of 10 week since I beat AJ Styles last weekend at WrestleMania. But tomorrow, your boy will be in Kansas City. Tune into Monday Night RAW live on Netflix because I got a message to deliver. Your boy's got something to say," he said.

Check out a screengrab of his Instagram story below:

Logan Paul will be on RAW tomorrrow. [Photo credit: Screenshot of Paul's Instagram story]

Logan Paul makes a massive claim about his WWE future

Despite his limited appearances inside the squared circle, Logan Paul has emerged as a very capable in-ring performer. He has impressed many with his work inside the ropes.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, The Maverick noted that he was no longer a part-timer. Logan claimed he would be the face of WWE someday. He added that the fans pretended to dislike him, but deep down, they loved him.

“Everyone thinks I’m a part-timer still. But nah man, this is my full-time gig. I am a WWE Superstar, professional wrestler, and I will be the face of this company one day. And I just got to keep building, keep improving, and keep progressing each match. And I think the fans see that. Y’all can pretend that you don’t like me, and maybe some of you really don’t. But I know deep down you love me. And that’s just me being humble," he said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

You can check out the YouTube video below for his comments:

Logan Paul just defeated arguably one of the best professional wrestlers of all time on The Grandest Stage of Them All. It will be interesting to see what's next for the social media megastar.

