Logan Paul pitches major WWE role following WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Logan Paul has impressed fans and fellow performers in his limited in-ring appearances. He recently pitched a major role for himself.

Ad

In a video posted on his YouTube channel heading into WrestleMania 41, The Maverick claimed he would be the face of the company one day. Paul insisted that he no longer was a part-timer. He said he knew that, deep down, the fans loved him.

“Everyone thinks I’m a part-timer still. But nah man, this is my full-time gig. I am a WWE Superstar, professional wrestler, and I will be the face of this company one day. And I just got to keep building, keep improving, and keep progressing each match. And I think the fans see that. Y’all can pretend that you don’t like me and maybe some of you really don’t. But I know deep down you love me. And that’s just me being humble," he said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

Ad

Trending

You can check out Logan Paul's video below:

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Ad

Logan Paul is slated to wrestle AJ Styles on Night 2 of The Showcase of the Immortals. The two stars have barely set foot inside the squared circle this year. It will be the social media star's second and The Phenomenal One's third one-on-one contest in 2025.

Logan Paul is open to fighting in UFC

During his conversation with Tom Aspinall on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, the former WWE United States Champion revealed that he was open to competing in UFC for the right fight and money.

Ad

Logan Paul claimed he texted Dana White once to express his desire to enter the octagon. However, he never got a response from the UFC CEO.

"I could get one for the right opponent. But it wouldn’t be a DDP, dude. I’m not fighting for a world title. Or f**k it, let’s get it [laughs]. [...] I did. I told Dana [White] for UFC 300. I texted him. I said, 'Hey man, consider me available to fight on the undercard in The Sphere.' Yeah, they basically completely ignored me [laughs], which I think spoke volumes. Haven’t bothered him about it since. But I think for the right fight, the amount of money, man, I’m an entertainer at the end of the day," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

You can check Paul's comments in the video below:

Logan Paul is set to wrestle his fourth match on The Grandest Stage of Them All in as many years on Sunday. At WrestleMania XL, he successfully defended the WWE United States Championship against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More