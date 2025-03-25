Logan Paul reveals he offered to work for another promotion outside of WWE; was ghosted

WWE Superstar Logan Paul made a huge revelation ahead of his return to Monday Night RAW. The YouTube Sensation claimed he was ghosted when he offered to work for arguably the most popular mixed martial arts promotion.

Ad

The Maverick hosted UFC Champion Tom Aspinall on the latest episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast. During the conversation, Paul noted he was open to fighting in UFC. The 29-year-old claimed he even texted the promotion's CEO, Dana White, to let him know the same.

The former WWE United States Champion added that Dana White did not respond to his text message. Logan Paul claimed that although he never attempted to contact the 55-year-old again, he was open to entering the octagon for the right fight and money.

Ad

Trending

"I could get one for the right opponent. But it wouldn’t be a DDP, dude. I’m not fighting for a world title. Or f**k it, let’s get it [laughs]. [...] I did. I told Dana [White] for UFC 300. I texted him. I said, 'Hey man, consider me available to fight on the undercard in The Sphere.' Yeah, they basically completely ignored me [laughs], which I think spoke volumes. Haven’t bothered him about it since. But I think for the right fight, the amount of money, man, I’m an entertainer at the end of the day," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

You can check out the entire conversation in the video below:

Ad

Logan Paul joined WWE's red brand ahead of the RAW Netflix Premiere during the Transfer Window. He has wrestled only three matches this year, including the Men's Royal Rumble and Men's Elimination Chamber bouts.

WWE Superstar Logan Paul receives massive praise from legendary actor Will Sasso

Despite his controversies outside the squared circle, fans and other performers have hailed Logan Paul as a praiseworthy in-ring talent. He recently received major praise from Canadian film star Will Sasso.

Ad

Speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the legendary actor claimed that the social media sensation was built for professional wrestling. He further referred to the latter as a natural heel. Sasso lauded Logan's impressive work while calling him a legitimate professional wrestler.

"He's built for it. He's such a natural heel. But also, you look at him, all the stuff he's ever done, you just remember as a kid on Vine he's jumping out of windows in college. He's already, like a beefy, athletic, acrobatic dude. It's shocking to see the stuff that he can do. He's got that new finisher that looks crazy. To me, that's one of the coolest, weird things. You can't even call it a crossover because he's legit a professional wrestler. He's a guy who's like, 'I'm gonna do this!''' he said. [H/T: CVV]

Ad

You can listen to the podcast below:

Logan Paul will return to WWE programming next week on Monday Night RAW. He will go face to face with former World Champion AJ Styles inside the O2 Arena in London.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE