Logan Paul announces WWE return date; mocks former World Champion

Logan Paul announced when he will return to WWE on social media today and called out a major star. The Maverick was confronted by his rival earlier this month on WWE RAW at Madison Square Garden during a segment with popular comedian Andrew Schulz.

The Maverick took to social media today to send a message to AJ Styles following their confrontation on the March 10 edition of the red brand. Styles rescued Andrew Schulz from the former United States Champion and connected with a Phenomenal Forearm on Paul.

The 29-year-old shared a video on his Instagram story today and announced that he will be returning during the March 31 episode of RAW in the UK. He called out Styles to meet him in the ring later this month and referenced Chris Jericho's "soccer mom" joke about the veteran's haircut from back in the day.

"AJ Styles, congrats, you've been added to the list of people whose downfall I am preying on. What you did to me at Madison Square Garden is unforgivable. I'm in London on March 31st, Monday Night RAW, I want to see you face-to-face. Bring your A-Game, bring your soccer mom haircut, I'll see your b**** a** there," Paul said.

The former champion called out AJ Styles today. [Image credits: Screenshots of Logan Paul's Instagram story]

Logan Paul had a decent reign as United States Champion before losing the title to LA Knight at SummerSlam 2024. The Megastar lost the title to Shinsuke Nakamura at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 but recently won it back on WWE SmackDown.

Former WWE writer praises Logan Paul's impact on the company

Vince Russo recently spoke highly of Logan Paul and claimed he was a natural as a WWE Superstar.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the legend praised Paul's in-ring ability. Russo claimed that the company has to have an opponent of equal talent to go against him, or they will be outshined.

"I mean, you know, the guy has really raised the bar. He's so good at what he does and he's a natural at what he does. Unless you have somebody that's gonna match up to his talent, he's gonna overshadow whoever you put him in there with. He's that good, he's that comfortable, he's a great draw. Who do they have in that company right now you're gonna put in a match with him?" [From 2:10 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Logan Paul has already become one of the biggest heels in WWE despite only competing in 18 matches so far. It will be interesting to see what he has to say to AJ Styles later this month on RAW.

