4 Reasons why LA Knight won the United States Title on SmackDown

While the Elimination Chamber provided fans with the returns of Jade Cargill and Randy Orton and John Cena's heel turn, SmackDown gave fans its own shocking moment. After weeks of pursuing Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight reclaimed the United States Championship by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event.

The title swap follows a series of changes, including IYO SKY beating Rhea Ripley on RAW and Shawn Spears beating Tony D'Angelo on the latest episode of NXT. The Megastar joins the ranks of stars who have won titles on multiple occasions. Knight likely regained the United States Title for the following four reasons.

#4. SmackDown adds another shocking moment ahead of WrestleMania 41

Most of WWE's bookings have been rather safe, with a surprise mixed in here and there. Jacob Fatu had a wildly successful and ground-shattering debut last summer.

With two additional title changes this past week, a championship has changed hands on each of WWE's shows. WrestleMania 41 is still over a month away, so bookers must keep fans invested instead of plodding away on RAW and SmackDown.

Three swaps in a week show that WWE is at least rethinking some title programs and trying new things rather than using the same formula for each show.

#3. LA Knight is still over, and one of WWE's best promos

Along with Cody Rhodes, LA Knight is one of the top faces on SmackDown. He battled Roman Reigns when he held the Undisputed WWE Championship and aligned with a then-face Cena against the Bloodline.

Triple H threw fans of The Megastar a bone at SummerSlam when he defeated Logan Paul for the US Title. The rosters were fluctuating as WarGames consumed significant time on both RAW and SmackDown.

Through all of that, Knight knocked every promo and segment out of the park. He also acted as a placeholder opponent for Solo Sikoa and his faction since Roman Reigns disappeared for months on end. Knight is still over and can run atop either brand.

#2. It can lead to a rubber match with bigger stakes at WrestleMania 41

As things currently sit on SmackDown, Nakamura and Knight each hold a victory over the other. Nakamura won the title in November, and The Megastar reclaimed it a month before WrestleMania 41.

The card for The Showcase of the Immortals is starting to take shape, so every move around a title should be carefully planned. Knight is one of the best promos in the game and has the crowd behind him.

He can sell any feud against any opponent. Since each star holds one victory, bookers can craft a high-stakes match for WrestleMania 41, like a cage match, street fight, or another specialty contest.

#1. WWE booked Shinsuke Nakamura poorly yet again

WWE officials have difficulty focusing significant attention on Japanese sensation Shinsuke Nakamura. He's a truly unique star with charisma that few current performers possess.

That seems a problem for bookers attempting to revamp The King of Strong Style. He's won mid-card gold before but was lost in the shuffle each time.

Fans may forget he is a three-time US Champion and two-time Intercontinental titleholder because his runs have been booked poorly. Opting to move the title back to Knight is another admission that officials didn't know what to do with Nakamura despite an intriguing new, darker persona.

