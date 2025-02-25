Logan Paul's WWE run draws 49-year-old legend's attention

WWE Superstar Logan Paul is headed to the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Meanwhile, legendary actor Will Sasso shared his thoughts on the former United States Champion's current run in the company.

On the February 10 edition of Monday Night RAW, The Maverick faced Rey Mysterio. After defeating the WWE Hall of Famer, Paul qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The other participants in the six-man contest are CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, John Cena, Damian Priest, and Seth Rollins.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet with INSIGHT, Will Sasso stated that the 29-year-old star possesses a natural talent for being a heel. He referenced Logan Paul's past athletic feats, emphasizing his acrobatic abilities. The 49-year-old legendary actor admired the former US Champion's distinctive WWE finisher and affirmed his transition into a legitimate professional wrestler.

"He's [Logan Paul] built for it. He's such a natural heel. But also, you look at him, all the stuff he's ever done, you just remember as a kid on Vine he's jumping out of windows in college. He's already, like a beefy, athletic, acrobatic dude," he said.

He continued:

"It's shocking to see the stuff that he can do. He's got that new finisher that looks crazy. To me, that's one of the coolest, weird things. You can't even call it a crossover because he's legit a professional wrestler. He's a guy who's like, 'I'm gonna do this!''' [H/T: CVV]

Logan Paul slapped WWE legend on RAW

The February 24 installment of the red brand's show saw The Maverick kick off the proceedings. He bragged about defeating Rey Mysterio to punch his ticket to the Elimination Chamber and vowed to challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 by winning the six-man contest.

However, CM Punk interrupted him. The former WWE Champion left no stone unturned in verbally humiliating Logan Paul on the microphone. The 29-year-old star could not tolerate The Second City Saint's insults and slapped him before fleeing the ring.

The Voice of the Voiceless asserted that Paul would receive payback for the slap inside the chain-linked steel cage structure at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, this Saturday.

