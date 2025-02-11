Rey Mysterio's unfortunate streak against long time rival continues on WWE RAW

Rey Mysterio faced off against a long-time rival on the latest episode of WWE RAW. Unfortunately for the Hall of Famer, the night didn't go as planned.

Mysterio and Logan Paul have been at loggerheads with each other since the latter arrived in the company. Paul competed in his first in-ring match at WrestleMania 38 against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The Maverick ended up winning the contest.

The two men would rekindle rivalry over a year later. Logan Paul then defeated Rey for the United States Championship at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 in a controversial manner. It always seemed like the social media megastar always had the upper hand against the WWE Hall of Famer.

Tonight on the red brand, this rivalry was renewed once again when Rey Mysterio competed against Logan Paul in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Despite an evenly paced contest, Paul was able to turn the tide in his favor when he struck the legendary luchador with a right hand that was reinforced with titanium plates. He then hit the star with what was dubbed the Pulverizer by Pat McAfee and Michael Cole.

This allowed Logan to pick up the win. This win means that Logan is three and zero against the Hall of Famer in WWE, including their tag team contest.

Thanks to the victory, Logan Paul will move on to the Elimination Chamber match. He will face five other stars for a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

